Jalen Guyton will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West foes take the field in Week 17 when Guyton and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) meet the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium.

Jalen Guyton Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Guyton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Guyton has caught 23 passes on 37 targets for 386 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 25.7 yards per game.

So far this season, 6.4% of the 579 passes thrown by his team have gone Guyton's way.

Guyton has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 5.6% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Denver

Guyton's 17.2 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Broncos are 11.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Guyton, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

This week Guyton will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.3 yards allowed per game).

With 18 passing TDs conceded this year, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Guyton did not have a catch in last week's game against the Texans.

In his last three games, Guyton has racked up 32.3 yards per game with two touchdowns, hauling in five passes on five targets.

Guyton's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jalen Guyton 37 6.4% 23 386 3 5 5.6% Keenan Allen 140 24.2% 96 1042 5 20 22.5% Mike Williams 108 18.7% 64 964 7 17 19.1% Austin Ekeler 79 13.6% 62 558 7 15 16.9%

