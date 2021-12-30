Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Jalen Guyton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

Jalen Guyton will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West foes take the field in Week 17 when Guyton and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) meet the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium.

Jalen Guyton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Guyton has caught 23 passes on 37 targets for 386 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 25.7 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 6.4% of the 579 passes thrown by his team have gone Guyton's way.
  • Guyton has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 5.6% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • Guyton's 17.2 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Broncos are 11.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Guyton, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • This week Guyton will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.3 yards allowed per game).
  • With 18 passing TDs conceded this year, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Guyton did not have a catch in last week's game against the Texans.
  • In his last three games, Guyton has racked up 32.3 yards per game with two touchdowns, hauling in five passes on five targets.

Guyton's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jalen Guyton

37

6.4%

23

386

3

5

5.6%

Keenan Allen

140

24.2%

96

1042

5

20

22.5%

Mike Williams

108

18.7%

64

964

7

17

19.1%

Austin Ekeler

79

13.6%

62

558

7

15

16.9%

