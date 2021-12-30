Publish date:
Jalen Guyton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Jalen Guyton Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Guyton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Guyton has caught 23 passes on 37 targets for 386 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 25.7 yards per game.
- So far this season, 6.4% of the 579 passes thrown by his team have gone Guyton's way.
- Guyton has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 5.6% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Guyton's 17.2 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Broncos are 11.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Guyton, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- This week Guyton will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.3 yards allowed per game).
- With 18 passing TDs conceded this year, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Guyton did not have a catch in last week's game against the Texans.
- In his last three games, Guyton has racked up 32.3 yards per game with two touchdowns, hauling in five passes on five targets.
Guyton's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jalen Guyton
37
6.4%
23
386
3
5
5.6%
Keenan Allen
140
24.2%
96
1042
5
20
22.5%
Mike Williams
108
18.7%
64
964
7
17
19.1%
Austin Ekeler
79
13.6%
62
558
7
15
16.9%
