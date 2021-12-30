Skip to main content
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jalen Hurts for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 with the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Hurts has thrown for 2,930 yards (195.3 per game) while completing 248 of 406 passes (61.1%), with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 740 rushing yards (49.3 ypg) on 132 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.
  • The Eagles have thrown the ball in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Hurts accounts for 35.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 53 of his 406 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • Hurts' 122.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Football Team are 88.8 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hurts threw threw once over those three games against the Football Team, and has not thrown multiple touchdown passes against them.
  • This week Hurts will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (280.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Football Team's defense is 32nd in the NFL, giving up 2.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Giants last week, Hurts went 17-for-29 (58.6%) for 199 yards with two touchdown passes.
  • Hurts has 495 passing yards (165.0 ypg) to lead Philadelphia, completing 67.3% of his throws and tossing three touchdown passes with one interception over his last three games.
  • He's also added 45 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on 10 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

94

21.7%

58

821

5

7

12.3%

Dallas Goedert

69

15.9%

50

759

4

6

10.5%

Quez Watkins

51

11.8%

36

548

0

7

12.3%

