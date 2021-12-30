Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jalen Hurts for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 with the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Hurts has thrown for 2,930 yards (195.3 per game) while completing 248 of 406 passes (61.1%), with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 740 rushing yards (49.3 ypg) on 132 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles have thrown the ball in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Hurts accounts for 35.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 53 of his 406 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

Hurts' 122.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Football Team are 88.8 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hurts threw threw once over those three games against the Football Team, and has not thrown multiple touchdown passes against them.

This week Hurts will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (280.2 yards allowed per game).

The Football Team's defense is 32nd in the NFL, giving up 2.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Giants last week, Hurts went 17-for-29 (58.6%) for 199 yards with two touchdown passes.

Hurts has 495 passing yards (165.0 ypg) to lead Philadelphia, completing 67.3% of his throws and tossing three touchdown passes with one interception over his last three games.

He's also added 45 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on 10 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 94 21.7% 58 821 5 7 12.3% Dallas Goedert 69 15.9% 50 759 4 6 10.5% Quez Watkins 51 11.8% 36 548 0 7 12.3%

Powered By Data Skrive