Publish date:
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Hurts has thrown for 2,930 yards (195.3 per game) while completing 248 of 406 passes (61.1%), with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 740 rushing yards (49.3 ypg) on 132 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.
- The Eagles have thrown the ball in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
- Hurts accounts for 35.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 53 of his 406 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with Washington.
Matchup vs. Washington
- Hurts' 122.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Football Team are 88.8 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hurts threw threw once over those three games against the Football Team, and has not thrown multiple touchdown passes against them.
- This week Hurts will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (280.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Football Team's defense is 32nd in the NFL, giving up 2.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Giants last week, Hurts went 17-for-29 (58.6%) for 199 yards with two touchdown passes.
- Hurts has 495 passing yards (165.0 ypg) to lead Philadelphia, completing 67.3% of his throws and tossing three touchdown passes with one interception over his last three games.
- He's also added 45 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on 10 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
94
21.7%
58
821
5
7
12.3%
Dallas Goedert
69
15.9%
50
759
4
6
10.5%
Quez Watkins
51
11.8%
36
548
0
7
12.3%
Powered By Data Skrive