Jamaal Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle
Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds
Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has run for 536 yards on 129 carries (35.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.
- He's also caught 22 passes for 126 yards (8.4 per game).
- He has received 129 of his team's 379 carries this season (34.0%).
- The Lions, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- In his three career matchups against the Seahawks, Williams averaged 5.7 rushing yards per game, 29.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Williams has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Seahawks.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 16th in the league, giving up 114.6 yards per game.
- The Seahawks have allowed 13 rushing touchdowns, 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Williams ran for 77 yards on 19 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry).
- Williams has run for 77 yards on 19 carries (25.7 yards per game) during his last three games.
Williams' Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jamaal Williams
129
34.0%
536
2
19
42.2%
4.2
D'Andre Swift
140
36.9%
555
4
17
37.8%
4.0
Craig Reynolds
48
12.7%
224
0
3
6.7%
4.7
Godwin Igwebuike
18
4.7%
118
1
1
2.2%
6.6
