There will be player prop bet markets available for Jamaal Williams before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Williams' Detroit Lions (2-12-1) take on the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has run for 536 yards on 129 carries (35.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.

He's also caught 22 passes for 126 yards (8.4 per game).

He has received 129 of his team's 379 carries this season (34.0%).

The Lions, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Seattle

In his three career matchups against the Seahawks, Williams averaged 5.7 rushing yards per game, 29.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Seahawks.

In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 16th in the league, giving up 114.6 yards per game.

The Seahawks have allowed 13 rushing touchdowns, 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Williams ran for 77 yards on 19 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry).

Williams has run for 77 yards on 19 carries (25.7 yards per game) during his last three games.

Williams' Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jamaal Williams 129 34.0% 536 2 19 42.2% 4.2 D'Andre Swift 140 36.9% 555 4 17 37.8% 4.0 Craig Reynolds 48 12.7% 224 0 3 6.7% 4.7 Godwin Igwebuike 18 4.7% 118 1 1 2.2% 6.6

