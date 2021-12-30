Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jamaal Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Jamaal Williams before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Williams' Detroit Lions (2-12-1) take on the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has run for 536 yards on 129 carries (35.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.
  • He's also caught 22 passes for 126 yards (8.4 per game).
  • He has received 129 of his team's 379 carries this season (34.0%).
  • The Lions, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Seahawks.

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • In his three career matchups against the Seahawks, Williams averaged 5.7 rushing yards per game, 29.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Seahawks.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 16th in the league, giving up 114.6 yards per game.
  • The Seahawks have allowed 13 rushing touchdowns, 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Williams ran for 77 yards on 19 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry).
  • Williams has run for 77 yards on 19 carries (25.7 yards per game) during his last three games.

Williams' Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jamaal Williams

129

34.0%

536

2

19

42.2%

4.2

D'Andre Swift

140

36.9%

555

4

17

37.8%

4.0

Craig Reynolds

48

12.7%

224

0

3

6.7%

4.7

Godwin Igwebuike

18

4.7%

118

1

1

2.2%

6.6

Powered By Data Skrive