December 30, 2021
James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for James Conner before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Conner's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) take the field in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Conner has carried the ball 187 times for a team-high 700 yards (46.7 per game), with 14 touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 31 passes for 334 yards (22.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 436 times this season, and he's taken 187 of those attempts (42.9%).
  • The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Against the Cowboys, Conner's 22 rushing yards in his one career matchup are 12.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Conner did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Cowboys.
  • The Cowboys have the NFL's 12th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 109.5 yards per game.
  • The Cowboys have given up 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Conner did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Colts.
  • Conner has 70 yards on 21 carries (23.3 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three outings.
  • Conner also has 11 catches for 125 yards (41.7 per game).

Conner's Arizona Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

James Conner

187

42.9%

700

14

39

43.3%

3.7

Chase Edmonds

98

22.5%

539

2

16

17.8%

5.5

Kyler Murray

74

17.0%

344

5

23

25.6%

4.6

Eno Benjamin

25

5.7%

84

1

1

1.1%

3.4

