There will be player prop betting options available for James Conner before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Conner's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) take the field in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conner has carried the ball 187 times for a team-high 700 yards (46.7 per game), with 14 touchdowns.

He's also caught 31 passes for 334 yards (22.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 436 times this season, and he's taken 187 of those attempts (42.9%).

The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Against the Cowboys, Conner's 22 rushing yards in his one career matchup are 12.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Conner did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have the NFL's 12th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 109.5 yards per game.

The Cowboys have given up 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

Conner did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Colts.

Conner has 70 yards on 21 carries (23.3 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three outings.

Conner also has 11 catches for 125 yards (41.7 per game).

Conner's Arizona Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Conner 187 42.9% 700 14 39 43.3% 3.7 Chase Edmonds 98 22.5% 539 2 16 17.8% 5.5 Kyler Murray 74 17.0% 344 5 23 25.6% 4.6 Eno Benjamin 25 5.7% 84 1 1 1.1% 3.4

Powered By Data Skrive