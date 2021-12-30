Publish date:
James O'Shaughnessy Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England
James O'Shaughnessy Prop Bet Odds
James O'Shaughnessy Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- O'Shaughnessy has hauled in 24 passes for 244 yards this season. He has been targeted 34 times, and puts up 16.3 yards per game.
- O'Shaughnessy has been the target of 6.2% (34 total) of his team's 545 passing attempts this season.
- The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. New England
- O'Shaughnessy's 10.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Patriots are 19.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups versus the Patriots, O'Shaughnessy has not had a touchdown catch.
- Note: O'Shaughnessy's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
- The Patriots are giving up 209.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- With 19 passing TDs allowed this year, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jets, O'Shaughnessy was targeted four times, picking up 49 yards on four receptions.
- O'Shaughnessy put up 130 yards (on 12 catches) over his last three outings. He was targeted 14 times, and averaged 43.3 yards per game.
O'Shaughnessy's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
James O'Shaughnessy
34
6.2%
24
244
0
0
0.0%
Marvin Jones Jr.
106
19.4%
64
698
3
14
32.6%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
90
16.5%
56
544
0
6
14.0%
Dan Arnold
52
-
35
408
0
4
-
