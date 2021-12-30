James O'Shaughnessy has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. O'Shaughnessy's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

James O'Shaughnessy Prop Bet Odds

James O'Shaughnessy Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

O'Shaughnessy has hauled in 24 passes for 244 yards this season. He has been targeted 34 times, and puts up 16.3 yards per game.

O'Shaughnessy has been the target of 6.2% (34 total) of his team's 545 passing attempts this season.

The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. New England

O'Shaughnessy's 10.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Patriots are 19.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups versus the Patriots, O'Shaughnessy has not had a touchdown catch.

Note: O'Shaughnessy's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The Patriots are giving up 209.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

With 19 passing TDs allowed this year, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jets, O'Shaughnessy was targeted four times, picking up 49 yards on four receptions.

O'Shaughnessy put up 130 yards (on 12 catches) over his last three outings. He was targeted 14 times, and averaged 43.3 yards per game.

O'Shaughnessy's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % James O'Shaughnessy 34 6.2% 24 244 0 0 0.0% Marvin Jones Jr. 106 19.4% 64 698 3 14 32.6% Laviska Shenault Jr. 90 16.5% 56 544 0 6 14.0% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

