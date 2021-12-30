Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
James O'Shaughnessy Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

Author:

James O'Shaughnessy has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. O'Shaughnessy's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

James O'Shaughnessy Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • O'Shaughnessy has hauled in 24 passes for 244 yards this season. He has been targeted 34 times, and puts up 16.3 yards per game.
  • O'Shaughnessy has been the target of 6.2% (34 total) of his team's 545 passing attempts this season.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. New England

  • O'Shaughnessy's 10.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Patriots are 19.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups versus the Patriots, O'Shaughnessy has not had a touchdown catch.
  • Note: O'Shaughnessy's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • The Patriots are giving up 209.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • With 19 passing TDs allowed this year, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jets, O'Shaughnessy was targeted four times, picking up 49 yards on four receptions.
  • O'Shaughnessy put up 130 yards (on 12 catches) over his last three outings. He was targeted 14 times, and averaged 43.3 yards per game.

O'Shaughnessy's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

James O'Shaughnessy

34

6.2%

24

244

0

0

0.0%

Marvin Jones Jr.

106

19.4%

64

698

3

14

32.6%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

90

16.5%

56

544

0

6

14.0%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

