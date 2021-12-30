Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Jamison Crowder Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

There will be player props available for Jamison Crowder ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Crowder's New York Jets (4-11) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Crowder's 50 receptions have gotten him 431 yards (28.7 per game) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 71 times.
  • Crowder has been the target of 71 of his team's 550 passing attempts this season, or 12.9% of the target share.
  • Crowder has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 17.2% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets have called a pass in 62.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Against the Buccaneers, Crowder put up zero receiving yards in one career matchup, 36.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Crowder did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Buccaneers.
  • Note: Crowder's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • The 259.6 yards per game the Buccaneers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Crowder did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Jaguars.
  • Crowder's 14 targets have resulted in eight receptions for 59 yards (19.7 ypg) during his last three games.

Crowder's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jamison Crowder

71

12.9%

50

431

2

11

17.2%

Elijah Moore

77

14.0%

43

538

5

7

10.9%

Corey Davis

59

10.7%

34

492

4

4

6.2%

Braxton Berrios

53

9.6%

38

366

1

5

7.8%

