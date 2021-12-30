Publish date:
Jamison Crowder Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay
Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds
Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Crowder's 50 receptions have gotten him 431 yards (28.7 per game) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 71 times.
- Crowder has been the target of 71 of his team's 550 passing attempts this season, or 12.9% of the target share.
- Crowder has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 17.2% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets have called a pass in 62.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Against the Buccaneers, Crowder put up zero receiving yards in one career matchup, 36.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Crowder did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Buccaneers.
- Note: Crowder's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
- The 259.6 yards per game the Buccaneers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Crowder did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Jaguars.
- Crowder's 14 targets have resulted in eight receptions for 59 yards (19.7 ypg) during his last three games.
Crowder's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jamison Crowder
71
12.9%
50
431
2
11
17.2%
Elijah Moore
77
14.0%
43
538
5
7
10.9%
Corey Davis
59
10.7%
34
492
4
4
6.2%
Braxton Berrios
53
9.6%
38
366
1
5
7.8%
