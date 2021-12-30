There will be player props available for Jamison Crowder ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Crowder's New York Jets (4-11) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Crowder's 50 receptions have gotten him 431 yards (28.7 per game) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 71 times.

Crowder has been the target of 71 of his team's 550 passing attempts this season, or 12.9% of the target share.

Crowder has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 17.2% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets have called a pass in 62.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Against the Buccaneers, Crowder put up zero receiving yards in one career matchup, 36.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Crowder did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Buccaneers.

Note: Crowder's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

The 259.6 yards per game the Buccaneers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Crowder did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Jaguars.

Crowder's 14 targets have resulted in eight receptions for 59 yards (19.7 ypg) during his last three games.

Crowder's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jamison Crowder 71 12.9% 50 431 2 11 17.2% Elijah Moore 77 14.0% 43 538 5 7 10.9% Corey Davis 59 10.7% 34 492 4 4 6.2% Braxton Berrios 53 9.6% 38 366 1 5 7.8%

