Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Jared Cook ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West rivals square off in Week 17 when Cook's Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) take on the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook's 44 grabs (75 targets) have netted him 484 yards (32.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

So far this season, 13.0% of the 579 passes thrown by his team have gone Cook's way.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Cook has been on the receiving end of 13.5% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Broncos.

Matchup vs. Denver

Cook has averaged 23.7 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Broncos, 13.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In six matchups, Cook has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Broncos.

Note: Cook's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

The Broncos have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 226.3 yards per game through the air.

With 18 passing TDs allowed this season, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Cook put together a 44-yard performance against the Texans last week on three catches while being targeted five times.

Cook's eight catches (on 17 targets) have netted him 84 yards (28.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jared Cook 75 13.0% 44 484 4 12 13.5% Keenan Allen 140 24.2% 96 1042 5 20 22.5% Mike Williams 108 18.7% 64 964 7 17 19.1% Austin Ekeler 79 13.6% 62 558 7 15 16.9%

Powered By Data Skrive