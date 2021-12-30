Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Jared Cook ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West rivals square off in Week 17 when Cook's Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) take on the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook's 44 grabs (75 targets) have netted him 484 yards (32.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 13.0% of the 579 passes thrown by his team have gone Cook's way.
  • With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Cook has been on the receiving end of 13.5% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • Cook has averaged 23.7 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Broncos, 13.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In six matchups, Cook has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Broncos.
  • Note: Cook's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
  • The Broncos have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 226.3 yards per game through the air.
  • With 18 passing TDs allowed this season, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Cook put together a 44-yard performance against the Texans last week on three catches while being targeted five times.
  • Cook's eight catches (on 17 targets) have netted him 84 yards (28.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jared Cook

75

13.0%

44

484

4

12

13.5%

Keenan Allen

140

24.2%

96

1042

5

20

22.5%

Mike Williams

108

18.7%

64

964

7

17

19.1%

Austin Ekeler

79

13.6%

62

558

7

15

16.9%

