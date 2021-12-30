Publish date:
Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds
Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook's 44 grabs (75 targets) have netted him 484 yards (32.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.
- So far this season, 13.0% of the 579 passes thrown by his team have gone Cook's way.
- With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Cook has been on the receiving end of 13.5% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Broncos.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Cook has averaged 23.7 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Broncos, 13.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In six matchups, Cook has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Broncos.
- Note: Cook's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
- The Broncos have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 226.3 yards per game through the air.
- With 18 passing TDs allowed this season, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Cook put together a 44-yard performance against the Texans last week on three catches while being targeted five times.
- Cook's eight catches (on 17 targets) have netted him 84 yards (28.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.
Cook's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jared Cook
75
13.0%
44
484
4
12
13.5%
Keenan Allen
140
24.2%
96
1042
5
20
22.5%
Mike Williams
108
18.7%
64
964
7
17
19.1%
Austin Ekeler
79
13.6%
62
558
7
15
16.9%
Powered By Data Skrive