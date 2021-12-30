Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jared Goff and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Goff's Detroit Lions (2-12-1) and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Goff has thrown for 3,007 yards (200.5 per game) while completing 311 of 464 passes (67%), with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He has added 87 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per game.

The Lions have called a pass in 58.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Goff accounts for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 50 of his 464 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Goff averaged 256.1 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Seahawks, 17.6 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Goff threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in three of those contests against the Seahawks.

This week Goff will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (284.3 yards allowed per game).

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Falcons.

Goff has thrown for 431 yards (143.7 ypg), completing 69.2% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amon-Ra St. Brown 98 18.7% 74 692 3 11 19.6% T.J. Hockenson 84 16.0% 61 583 4 9 16.1% Kalif Raymond 66 12.6% 44 475 3 6 10.7%

