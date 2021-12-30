Publish date:
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds
Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Goff has thrown for 3,007 yards (200.5 per game) while completing 311 of 464 passes (67%), with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He has added 87 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per game.
- The Lions have called a pass in 58.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
- Goff accounts for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 50 of his 464 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Goff averaged 256.1 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Seahawks, 17.6 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Goff threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in three of those contests against the Seahawks.
- This week Goff will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (284.3 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Falcons.
- Goff has thrown for 431 yards (143.7 ypg), completing 69.2% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
Goff's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amon-Ra St. Brown
98
18.7%
74
692
3
11
19.6%
T.J. Hockenson
84
16.0%
61
583
4
9
16.1%
Kalif Raymond
66
12.6%
44
475
3
6
10.7%
