Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jared Goff and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Goff's Detroit Lions (2-12-1) and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Goff has thrown for 3,007 yards (200.5 per game) while completing 311 of 464 passes (67%), with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He has added 87 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per game.
  • The Lions have called a pass in 58.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Goff accounts for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 50 of his 464 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goff's matchup with the Seahawks.

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Goff averaged 256.1 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Seahawks, 17.6 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Goff threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in three of those contests against the Seahawks.
  • This week Goff will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (284.3 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Falcons.
  • Goff has thrown for 431 yards (143.7 ypg), completing 69.2% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amon-Ra St. Brown

98

18.7%

74

692

3

11

19.6%

T.J. Hockenson

84

16.0%

61

583

4

9

16.1%

Kalif Raymond

66

12.6%

44

475

3

6

10.7%

Powered By Data Skrive