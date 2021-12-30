Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Javonte Williams for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West rivals meet in Week 17 when Williams' Denver Broncos (7-8) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has had 177 attempts for a team-leading 827 rushing yards (55.1 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 40 catches for 296 yards (19.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 400 times this season, and he's handled 177 of those attempts (44.2%).
  • The Broncos have thrown the ball in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Chargers, Williams' 54 rushing yards in his only career matchup are 1.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Chargers.
  • Allowing 140.3 rushing yards per game, the Chargers have the 29th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This season the Chargers have conceded 21 rushing TDs. They are ranked 30th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Williams racked up 12 yards on seven carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • During his last three games, Williams has rushed for 157 yards on 37 carries (52.3 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also caught seven passes for 27 yards and one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Javonte Williams

177

44.2%

827

4

23

32.4%

4.7

Melvin Gordon III

181

45.2%

765

7

34

47.9%

4.2

Teddy Bridgewater

30

7.5%

106

2

10

14.1%

3.5

Mike Boone

4

1.0%

35

0

0

0.0%

8.8

