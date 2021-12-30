Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Javonte Williams for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West rivals meet in Week 17 when Williams' Denver Broncos (7-8) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has had 177 attempts for a team-leading 827 rushing yards (55.1 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 40 catches for 296 yards (19.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 400 times this season, and he's handled 177 of those attempts (44.2%).

The Broncos have thrown the ball in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Williams' 54 rushing yards in his only career matchup are 1.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Chargers.

Allowing 140.3 rushing yards per game, the Chargers have the 29th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This season the Chargers have conceded 21 rushing TDs. They are ranked 30th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Williams racked up 12 yards on seven carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

During his last three games, Williams has rushed for 157 yards on 37 carries (52.3 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

He's also caught seven passes for 27 yards and one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Javonte Williams 177 44.2% 827 4 23 32.4% 4.7 Melvin Gordon III 181 45.2% 765 7 34 47.9% 4.2 Teddy Bridgewater 30 7.5% 106 2 10 14.1% 3.5 Mike Boone 4 1.0% 35 0 0 0.0% 8.8

