Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Waddle has 96 catches on 126 targets, with a team-high 941 receiving yards (62.7 per game) and five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 22.7% of the 554 passes thrown by his team have gone Waddle's way.
- Waddle has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- This week Waddle will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (265.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Titans have allowed 21 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are ninth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Waddle put together a 92-yard performance against the Saints last week on 10 catches while being targeted 12 times and scoring one touchdown.
- Waddle's 23 targets have led to 19 grabs for 182 yards (60.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.
Waddle's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
126
22.7%
96
941
5
14
19.4%
Mike Gesicki
102
18.4%
67
707
2
9
12.5%
DeVante Parker
56
10.1%
34
457
2
4
5.6%
Durham Smythe
36
6.5%
29
288
0
7
9.7%
