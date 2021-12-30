There will be player prop betting options available for Jaylen Waddle ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Waddle's Miami Dolphins (8-7) and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Waddle has 96 catches on 126 targets, with a team-high 941 receiving yards (62.7 per game) and five touchdowns.

So far this season, 22.7% of the 554 passes thrown by his team have gone Waddle's way.

Waddle has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

This week Waddle will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (265.3 yards allowed per game).

The Titans have allowed 21 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are ninth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Waddle put together a 92-yard performance against the Saints last week on 10 catches while being targeted 12 times and scoring one touchdown.

Waddle's 23 targets have led to 19 grabs for 182 yards (60.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 126 22.7% 96 941 5 14 19.4% Mike Gesicki 102 18.4% 67 707 2 9 12.5% DeVante Parker 56 10.1% 34 457 2 4 5.6% Durham Smythe 36 6.5% 29 288 0 7 9.7%

