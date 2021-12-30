Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Jaylen Waddle ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Waddle's Miami Dolphins (8-7) and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Waddle has 96 catches on 126 targets, with a team-high 941 receiving yards (62.7 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 22.7% of the 554 passes thrown by his team have gone Waddle's way.
  • Waddle has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • This week Waddle will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (265.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Titans have allowed 21 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are ninth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Waddle put together a 92-yard performance against the Saints last week on 10 catches while being targeted 12 times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Waddle's 23 targets have led to 19 grabs for 182 yards (60.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

126

22.7%

96

941

5

14

19.4%

Mike Gesicki

102

18.4%

67

707

2

9

12.5%

DeVante Parker

56

10.1%

34

457

2

4

5.6%

Durham Smythe

36

6.5%

29

288

0

7

9.7%

