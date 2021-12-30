Publish date:
Jeremy McNichols Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami
Jeremy McNichols Prop Bet Odds
Jeremy McNichols Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McNichols has rushed for 142 yards (9.5 per game) on 39 carries.
- He also averages 16.0 receiving yards per game, catching 28 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown.
- He has handled 39, or 8.1%, of his team's 479 rushing attempts this season.
- The Titans have run 50.3% passing plays and 49.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Miami
- The Dolphins give up 102.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Dolphins have given up 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the 49ers last week, McNichols rushed seven times for 31 yards (4.4 yards per carry).
- During his last three games, McNichols has 73 rushing yards on 21 carries (24.3 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.
McNichols' Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jeremy McNichols
39
8.1%
142
0
5
6.8%
3.6
Derrick Henry
219
45.7%
937
10
32
43.8%
4.3
D'Onta Foreman
86
18.0%
365
2
16
21.9%
4.2
Ryan Tannehill
49
10.2%
265
7
13
17.8%
5.4
