In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jeremy McNichols and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. McNichols' Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jeremy McNichols Prop Bet Odds

Jeremy McNichols Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McNichols has rushed for 142 yards (9.5 per game) on 39 carries.

He also averages 16.0 receiving yards per game, catching 28 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown.

He has handled 39, or 8.1%, of his team's 479 rushing attempts this season.

The Titans have run 50.3% passing plays and 49.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Miami

The Dolphins give up 102.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.

This season the Dolphins have given up 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, McNichols rushed seven times for 31 yards (4.4 yards per carry).

During his last three games, McNichols has 73 rushing yards on 21 carries (24.3 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

McNichols' Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jeremy McNichols 39 8.1% 142 0 5 6.8% 3.6 Derrick Henry 219 45.7% 937 10 32 43.8% 4.3 D'Onta Foreman 86 18.0% 365 2 16 21.9% 4.2 Ryan Tannehill 49 10.2% 265 7 13 17.8% 5.4

