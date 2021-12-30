Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Jeremy McNichols Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jeremy McNichols and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. McNichols' Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jeremy McNichols Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McNichols has rushed for 142 yards (9.5 per game) on 39 carries.
  • He also averages 16.0 receiving yards per game, catching 28 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 39, or 8.1%, of his team's 479 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Titans have run 50.3% passing plays and 49.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • The Dolphins give up 102.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Dolphins have given up 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers last week, McNichols rushed seven times for 31 yards (4.4 yards per carry).
  • During his last three games, McNichols has 73 rushing yards on 21 carries (24.3 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

McNichols' Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jeremy McNichols

39

8.1%

142

0

5

6.8%

3.6

Derrick Henry

219

45.7%

937

10

32

43.8%

4.3

D'Onta Foreman

86

18.0%

365

2

16

21.9%

4.2

Ryan Tannehill

49

10.2%

265

7

13

17.8%

5.4

