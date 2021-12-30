Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

Author:

Before placing any bets on Jimmy Garoppolo's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 17 matchup sees Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) play the Houston Texans (4-11) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo has 3,494 passing yards (232.9 ypg) to lead San Francisco, completing 68% of his throws and recording 19 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 37 times for 50 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 3.3 yards per game.
  • The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.5% of the time.
  • Garoppolo has thrown 51 passes in the red zone this season, 47.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • Garoppolo averages 167 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Texans, 49.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Garoppolo threw a touchdown one time over those two games against the Texans, and has yet to throw multiple touchdown passes against them.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
  • The Texans are giving up 253.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Titans, Garoppolo racked up 322 yards while completing 74.3% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • In his last three games, Garoppolo has thrown for 853 yards (284.3 per game) while completing 71.7% of his passes (71-of-99), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

109

23.8%

70

1247

5

7

12.5%

George Kittle

85

18.6%

65

871

6

8

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

71

15.5%

46

625

5

10

17.9%

