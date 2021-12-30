Publish date:
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo has 3,494 passing yards (232.9 ypg) to lead San Francisco, completing 68% of his throws and recording 19 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.
- He's also rushed 37 times for 50 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 3.3 yards per game.
- The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.5% of the time.
- Garoppolo has thrown 51 passes in the red zone this season, 47.2% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Garoppolo's matchup with the Texans.
Matchup vs. Houston
- Garoppolo averages 167 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Texans, 49.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Garoppolo threw a touchdown one time over those two games against the Texans, and has yet to throw multiple touchdown passes against them.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
- The Texans are giving up 253.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Titans, Garoppolo racked up 322 yards while completing 74.3% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
- In his last three games, Garoppolo has thrown for 853 yards (284.3 per game) while completing 71.7% of his passes (71-of-99), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
109
23.8%
70
1247
5
7
12.5%
George Kittle
85
18.6%
65
871
6
8
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
71
15.5%
46
625
5
10
17.9%
Powered By Data Skrive