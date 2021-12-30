Before placing any bets on Jimmy Garoppolo's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 17 matchup sees Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) play the Houston Texans (4-11) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo has 3,494 passing yards (232.9 ypg) to lead San Francisco, completing 68% of his throws and recording 19 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 37 times for 50 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 3.3 yards per game.

The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.5% of the time.

Garoppolo has thrown 51 passes in the red zone this season, 47.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Houston

Garoppolo averages 167 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Texans, 49.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Garoppolo threw a touchdown one time over those two games against the Texans, and has yet to throw multiple touchdown passes against them.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.

The Texans are giving up 253.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Titans, Garoppolo racked up 322 yards while completing 74.3% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.

In his last three games, Garoppolo has thrown for 853 yards (284.3 per game) while completing 71.7% of his passes (71-of-99), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 109 23.8% 70 1247 5 7 12.5% George Kittle 85 18.6% 65 871 6 8 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 71 15.5% 46 625 5 10 17.9%

