December 30, 2021
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Before Joe Burrow hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow leads Cincinnati with 4,165 passing yards (277.7 ypg) on 336-of-481 with 30 touchdowns against 14 interceptions this season.
  • He also adds 108 rushing yards (7.2 ypg) on 35 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.1% of the time.
  • Burrow accounts for 51.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 51 of his 481 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • The 257.2 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Ravens last week, Burrow went 37-for-46 (80.4%) for 525 yards with four touchdown passes.
  • He also added 11 yards on two carries, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
  • Burrow has put up 1,030 passing yards (343.3 ypg) on 77-of-102 with seven touchdowns against zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He also has 39 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 13.0 yards per game.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

112

23.0%

68

1163

10

11

21.2%

Tee Higgins

105

21.6%

71

1029

6

11

21.2%

Tyler Boyd

88

18.1%

63

792

4

6

11.5%

