Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow leads Cincinnati with 4,165 passing yards (277.7 ypg) on 336-of-481 with 30 touchdowns against 14 interceptions this season.
- He also adds 108 rushing yards (7.2 ypg) on 35 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.1% of the time.
- Burrow accounts for 51.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 51 of his 481 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- The 257.2 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- The Chiefs have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Ravens last week, Burrow went 37-for-46 (80.4%) for 525 yards with four touchdown passes.
- He also added 11 yards on two carries, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
- Burrow has put up 1,030 passing yards (343.3 ypg) on 77-of-102 with seven touchdowns against zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He also has 39 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 13.0 yards per game.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
112
23.0%
68
1163
10
11
21.2%
Tee Higgins
105
21.6%
71
1029
6
11
21.2%
Tyler Boyd
88
18.1%
63
792
4
6
11.5%
