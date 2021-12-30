Before Joe Burrow hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow leads Cincinnati with 4,165 passing yards (277.7 ypg) on 336-of-481 with 30 touchdowns against 14 interceptions this season.

He also adds 108 rushing yards (7.2 ypg) on 35 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.1% of the time.

Burrow accounts for 51.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 51 of his 481 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

The 257.2 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens last week, Burrow went 37-for-46 (80.4%) for 525 yards with four touchdown passes.

He also added 11 yards on two carries, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt without a touchdown.

Burrow has put up 1,030 passing yards (343.3 ypg) on 77-of-102 with seven touchdowns against zero interceptions over his last three games.

He also has 39 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 13.0 yards per game.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 112 23.0% 68 1163 10 11 21.2% Tee Higgins 105 21.6% 71 1029 6 11 21.2% Tyler Boyd 88 18.1% 63 792 4 6 11.5%

Powered By Data Skrive