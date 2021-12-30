There will be player props available for Joe Mixon before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has rushed for a team-high 1,159 yards on 280 carries (77.3 yards per game) and 13 touchdowns.

He also averages 18.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 35 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns.

He has handled 280, or 70.2%, of his team's 399 rushing attempts this season.

The Bengals have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mixon's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Mixon put up 50 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Chiefs, 27.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Chiefs.

Conceding 116.5 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 20th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Chiefs have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Ravens, Mixon ran for 65 yards on 18 carries while scoring one touchdown.

Mixon added six catches for 70 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.

Mixon has 53 carries for 181 yards (60.3 yards per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

He also has nine receptions for 82 yards (27.3 per game) and one TD.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 280 70.2% 1,159 13 35 72.9% 4.1 Samaje Perine 54 13.5% 242 1 2 4.2% 4.5 Joe Burrow 35 8.8% 108 2 7 14.6% 3.1 Chris Evans 10 2.5% 42 0 1 2.1% 4.2

Powered By Data Skrive