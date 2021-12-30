Publish date:
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon has rushed for a team-high 1,159 yards on 280 carries (77.3 yards per game) and 13 touchdowns.
- He also averages 18.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 35 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns.
- He has handled 280, or 70.2%, of his team's 399 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bengals have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Mixon put up 50 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Chiefs, 27.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Chiefs.
- Conceding 116.5 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 20th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Chiefs have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Ravens, Mixon ran for 65 yards on 18 carries while scoring one touchdown.
- Mixon added six catches for 70 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
- Mixon has 53 carries for 181 yards (60.3 yards per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.
- He also has nine receptions for 82 yards (27.3 per game) and one TD.
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
280
70.2%
1,159
13
35
72.9%
4.1
Samaje Perine
54
13.5%
242
1
2
4.2%
4.5
Joe Burrow
35
8.8%
108
2
7
14.6%
3.1
Chris Evans
10
2.5%
42
0
1
2.1%
4.2
