December 30, 2021
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Author:

There will be player props available for Joe Mixon before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon has rushed for a team-high 1,159 yards on 280 carries (77.3 yards per game) and 13 touchdowns.
  • He also averages 18.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 35 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns.
  • He has handled 280, or 70.2%, of his team's 399 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bengals have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Mixon put up 50 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Chiefs, 27.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Chiefs.
  • Conceding 116.5 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 20th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Chiefs have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Ravens, Mixon ran for 65 yards on 18 carries while scoring one touchdown.
  • Mixon added six catches for 70 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
  • Mixon has 53 carries for 181 yards (60.3 yards per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.
  • He also has nine receptions for 82 yards (27.3 per game) and one TD.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

280

70.2%

1,159

13

35

72.9%

4.1

Samaje Perine

54

13.5%

242

1

2

4.2%

4.5

Joe Burrow

35

8.8%

108

2

7

14.6%

3.1

Chris Evans

10

2.5%

42

0

1

2.1%

4.2

Powered By Data Skrive