Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor has carried the ball 297 times for a team-high 1,626 yards (108.4 per game), with 17 touchdowns.
- And he has added 36 catches for 336 yards (22.4 per game) and two receiving TDs.
- His team has rushed the ball 455 times this season, and he's carried 297 of those attempts (65.3%).
- The Colts have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Taylor had 150 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Raiders, 47.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Taylor rushed for multiple touchdowns in that game against the Raiders.
- Taylor will go up against a Raiders squad that allows 115.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.
- The Raiders have given up 16 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Taylor put together a 108-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cardinals, carrying the ball 27 times (averaging four yards per carry).
- Taylor has 88 carries for 421 yards (140.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns over his last three games.
Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor
297
65.3%
1,626
17
82
79.6%
5.5
Nyheim Hines
54
11.9%
272
2
5
4.9%
5.0
Carson Wentz
51
11.2%
188
1
9
8.7%
3.7
Marlon Mack
28
6.2%
101
0
2
1.9%
3.6
