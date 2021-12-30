Before Jonathan Taylor hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. This Week 17 matchup sees Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (9-6) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor has carried the ball 297 times for a team-high 1,626 yards (108.4 per game), with 17 touchdowns.

And he has added 36 catches for 336 yards (22.4 per game) and two receiving TDs.

His team has rushed the ball 455 times this season, and he's carried 297 of those attempts (65.3%).

The Colts have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Taylor had 150 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Raiders, 47.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Taylor rushed for multiple touchdowns in that game against the Raiders.

Taylor will go up against a Raiders squad that allows 115.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.

The Raiders have given up 16 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Taylor put together a 108-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cardinals, carrying the ball 27 times (averaging four yards per carry).

Taylor has 88 carries for 421 yards (140.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns over his last three games.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 297 65.3% 1,626 17 82 79.6% 5.5 Nyheim Hines 54 11.9% 272 2 5 4.9% 5.0 Carson Wentz 51 11.2% 188 1 9 8.7% 3.7 Marlon Mack 28 6.2% 101 0 2 1.9% 3.6

