Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Before Jonathan Taylor hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. This Week 17 matchup sees Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (9-6) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor has carried the ball 297 times for a team-high 1,626 yards (108.4 per game), with 17 touchdowns.
  • And he has added 36 catches for 336 yards (22.4 per game) and two receiving TDs.
  • His team has rushed the ball 455 times this season, and he's carried 297 of those attempts (65.3%).
  • The Colts have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Taylor's matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Taylor had 150 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Raiders, 47.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Taylor rushed for multiple touchdowns in that game against the Raiders.
  • Taylor will go up against a Raiders squad that allows 115.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Raiders have given up 16 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Taylor put together a 108-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cardinals, carrying the ball 27 times (averaging four yards per carry).
  • Taylor has 88 carries for 421 yards (140.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns over his last three games.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

297

65.3%

1,626

17

82

79.6%

5.5

Nyheim Hines

54

11.9%

272

2

5

4.9%

5.0

Carson Wentz

51

11.2%

188

1

9

8.7%

3.7

Marlon Mack

28

6.2%

101

0

2

1.9%

3.6

Powered By Data Skrive