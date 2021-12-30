Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

Author:

Josh Allen has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Allen's Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has 4,048 passing yards (269.9 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 65% of his throws and collecting 34 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.
  • He also has 619 rushing yards on 102 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 41.3 yards per game.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while running the ball 39.7% of the time.
  • Allen has thrown 106 passes in the red zone this season, 56.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • The Falcons have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 253.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Falcons have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 28th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots last week, Allen went 30-for-47 (63.8%) for 314 yards with three touchdown passes.
  • Allen added 12 carries for 64 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Allen has 832 passing yards (277.3 ypg), completing 63% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He has added 197 rushing yards (65.7 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

141

24.2%

89

1092

9

29

27.1%

Cole Beasley

101

17.3%

76

640

1

11

10.3%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

12.3%

42

626

4

10

9.3%

