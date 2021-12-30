Publish date:
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has 4,048 passing yards (269.9 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 65% of his throws and collecting 34 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.
- He also has 619 rushing yards on 102 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 41.3 yards per game.
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while running the ball 39.7% of the time.
- Allen has thrown 106 passes in the red zone this season, 56.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- The Falcons have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 253.7 yards per game through the air.
- The Falcons have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 28th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Patriots last week, Allen went 30-for-47 (63.8%) for 314 yards with three touchdown passes.
- Allen added 12 carries for 64 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry in the running game.
- Allen has 832 passing yards (277.3 ypg), completing 63% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
- He has added 197 rushing yards (65.7 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
141
24.2%
89
1092
9
29
27.1%
Cole Beasley
101
17.3%
76
640
1
11
10.3%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
12.3%
42
626
4
10
9.3%
