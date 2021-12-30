Josh Allen has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Allen's Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has 4,048 passing yards (269.9 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 65% of his throws and collecting 34 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.

He also has 619 rushing yards on 102 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 41.3 yards per game.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while running the ball 39.7% of the time.

Allen has thrown 106 passes in the red zone this season, 56.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

The Falcons have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 253.7 yards per game through the air.

The Falcons have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 28th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Allen went 30-for-47 (63.8%) for 314 yards with three touchdown passes.

Allen added 12 carries for 64 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry in the running game.

Allen has 832 passing yards (277.3 ypg), completing 63% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.

He has added 197 rushing yards (65.7 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 141 24.2% 89 1092 9 29 27.1% Cole Beasley 101 17.3% 76 640 1 11 10.3% Emmanuel Sanders 72 12.3% 42 626 4 10 9.3%

