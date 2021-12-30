There will be player prop bets available for Josh Jacobs before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) hit the field against the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacobs has taken 175 attempts for a team-leading 677 rushing yards (45.1 per game) with seven touchdowns.

He has tacked on 48 catches for 319 yards (21.3 per game).

He has handled 175, or 49.6%, of his team's 353 rushing attempts this season.

The Raiders have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jacobs' matchup with the Colts.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Over his two career matchups against them, Jacobs has averaged 64 rushing yards against the Colts, 1.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jacobs has not run for a touchdown versus the Colts.

In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 14th in the league, conceding 111.2 yards per game.

The Colts have given up nine rushing touchdowns, fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Broncos last week, Jacobs rushed 27 times for 129 yards (4.8 yards per carry).

Jacobs has put up 205 rushing yards on 51 carries (68.3 yards per game) with zero touchdowns over his last three outings.

He's also tacked on nine catches for 83 yards.

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 175 49.6% 677 7 26 44.1% 3.9 Kenyan Drake 63 17.8% 254 2 11 18.6% 4.0 Peyton Barber 49 13.9% 209 2 10 16.9% 4.3 Derek Carr 39 11.0% 109 0 7 11.9% 2.8

Powered By Data Skrive