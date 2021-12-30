Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Josh Jacobs before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) hit the field against the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jacobs has taken 175 attempts for a team-leading 677 rushing yards (45.1 per game) with seven touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 48 catches for 319 yards (21.3 per game).
  • He has handled 175, or 49.6%, of his team's 353 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Raiders have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Over his two career matchups against them, Jacobs has averaged 64 rushing yards against the Colts, 1.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jacobs has not run for a touchdown versus the Colts.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 14th in the league, conceding 111.2 yards per game.
  • The Colts have given up nine rushing touchdowns, fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Broncos last week, Jacobs rushed 27 times for 129 yards (4.8 yards per carry).
  • Jacobs has put up 205 rushing yards on 51 carries (68.3 yards per game) with zero touchdowns over his last three outings.
  • He's also tacked on nine catches for 83 yards.

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Josh Jacobs

175

49.6%

677

7

26

44.1%

3.9

Kenyan Drake

63

17.8%

254

2

11

18.6%

4.0

Peyton Barber

49

13.9%

209

2

10

16.9%

4.3

Derek Carr

39

11.0%

109

0

7

11.9%

2.8

