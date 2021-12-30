Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Justin Fields, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Fields and the Chicago Bears (5-10) meet the New York Giants (4-11) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds

Justin Fields Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fields has thrown for 1,870 yards (124.7 ypg) to lead Chicago, completing 58.9% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 420 rushing yards (28.0 ypg) on 72 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Bears have run 52.0% passing plays and 48.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Fields accounts for 25.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 31 of his 270 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. New York

The Giants have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 250.1 yards per game through the air.

At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Giants defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.

Fields has passed for 509 yards (169.7 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 61.1% of his passes (44-for-72) with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also rushed 16 times for 109 yards, averaging 36.3 yards per game.

Fields' Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 111 24.2% 62 860 3 8 15.4% Cole Kmet 83 18.1% 53 539 0 10 19.2% Allen Robinson II 56 12.2% 32 353 1 4 7.7%

