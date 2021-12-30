Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Justin Herbert, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC West foes meet in Week 17 when Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) play the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Herbert has thrown for 4,394 yards (292.9 ypg), completing 67.1% of his passes and collecting 33 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 299 rushing yards (19.9 ypg) on 57 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The Chargers have thrown the football in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Herbert has thrown 89 passes in the red zone this season, 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Denver

Herbert averages 278 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Broncos, 0.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Herbert had a TD pass in all of those games against the Broncos, while throwing multiple TDs twice.

The 226.3 passing yards the Broncos allow per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Broncos' defense is third in the league, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Texans, Herbert completed 77.1% of his passes for 336 yards, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.

He also ran the ball four times for 15 yards on the ground.

Herbert has thrown for 847 yards (282.3 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 69.2% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three appearances.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 50 rushing yards (16.7 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 140 24.2% 96 1042 5 20 22.5% Mike Williams 108 18.7% 64 964 7 17 19.1% Austin Ekeler 79 13.6% 62 558 7 15 16.9%

Powered By Data Skrive