Publish date:
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Herbert has thrown for 4,394 yards (292.9 ypg), completing 67.1% of his passes and collecting 33 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 299 rushing yards (19.9 ypg) on 57 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The Chargers have thrown the football in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
- Herbert has thrown 89 passes in the red zone this season, 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Herbert averages 278 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Broncos, 0.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Herbert had a TD pass in all of those games against the Broncos, while throwing multiple TDs twice.
- The 226.3 passing yards the Broncos allow per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Broncos' defense is third in the league, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Texans, Herbert completed 77.1% of his passes for 336 yards, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.
- He also ran the ball four times for 15 yards on the ground.
- Herbert has thrown for 847 yards (282.3 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 69.2% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three appearances.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 50 rushing yards (16.7 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
140
24.2%
96
1042
5
20
22.5%
Mike Williams
108
18.7%
64
964
7
17
19.1%
Austin Ekeler
79
13.6%
62
558
7
15
16.9%
