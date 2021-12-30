Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Justin Herbert, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC West foes meet in Week 17 when Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) play the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Herbert has thrown for 4,394 yards (292.9 ypg), completing 67.1% of his passes and collecting 33 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 299 rushing yards (19.9 ypg) on 57 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The Chargers have thrown the football in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Herbert has thrown 89 passes in the red zone this season, 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • Herbert averages 278 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Broncos, 0.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Herbert had a TD pass in all of those games against the Broncos, while throwing multiple TDs twice.
  • The 226.3 passing yards the Broncos allow per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Broncos' defense is third in the league, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Texans, Herbert completed 77.1% of his passes for 336 yards, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • He also ran the ball four times for 15 yards on the ground.
  • Herbert has thrown for 847 yards (282.3 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 69.2% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three appearances.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 50 rushing yards (16.7 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

140

24.2%

96

1042

5

20

22.5%

Mike Williams

108

18.7%

64

964

7

17

19.1%

Austin Ekeler

79

13.6%

62

558

7

15

16.9%

