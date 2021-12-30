Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Justin Jackson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. AFC West opponents meet in Week 17 when Jackson's Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) play the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Justin Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson has 303 yards on 53 carries (20.2 ypg) this season, with two rushing touchdowns.

He also averages 10.5 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 158 yards.

He has received 53 of his team's 367 carries this season (14.4%).

The Chargers have thrown the ball in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Denver

Jackson has averaged 14.7 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Broncos, 18.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jackson, in seven matchups versus the Broncos, has not run for a TD.

The Broncos have the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 110.2 yards per game.

The Chargers are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (eight this year).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Texans, Jackson racked up 64 yards on 11 carries (averaging 5.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.

Jackson tacked on eight catches for 98 yards.

During his last three games, Jackson has rushed for 185 yards (61.7 per game) on 33 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 10 catches for 118 yards.

Jackson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Justin Jackson 53 14.4% 303 2 16 18.0% 5.7 Austin Ekeler 173 47.1% 789 10 40 44.9% 4.6 Justin Herbert 57 15.5% 299 3 20 22.5% 5.2 Joshua Kelley 33 9.0% 102 0 5 5.6% 3.1

