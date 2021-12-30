Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Justin Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Justin Jackson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. AFC West opponents meet in Week 17 when Jackson's Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) play the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Justin Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jackson has 303 yards on 53 carries (20.2 ypg) this season, with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He also averages 10.5 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 158 yards.
  • He has received 53 of his team's 367 carries this season (14.4%).
  • The Chargers have thrown the ball in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Broncos.

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Jackson has averaged 14.7 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Broncos, 18.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jackson, in seven matchups versus the Broncos, has not run for a TD.
  • The Broncos have the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 110.2 yards per game.
  • The Chargers are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (eight this year).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Texans, Jackson racked up 64 yards on 11 carries (averaging 5.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Jackson tacked on eight catches for 98 yards.
  • During his last three games, Jackson has rushed for 185 yards (61.7 per game) on 33 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 10 catches for 118 yards.

Jackson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Justin Jackson

53

14.4%

303

2

16

18.0%

5.7

Austin Ekeler

173

47.1%

789

10

40

44.9%

4.6

Justin Herbert

57

15.5%

299

3

20

22.5%

5.2

Joshua Kelley

33

9.0%

102

0

5

5.6%

3.1

Powered By Data Skrive