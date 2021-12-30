Publish date:
Justin Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Justin Jackson Prop Bet Odds
Justin Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jackson has 303 yards on 53 carries (20.2 ypg) this season, with two rushing touchdowns.
- He also averages 10.5 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 158 yards.
- He has received 53 of his team's 367 carries this season (14.4%).
- The Chargers have thrown the ball in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Jackson has averaged 14.7 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Broncos, 18.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jackson, in seven matchups versus the Broncos, has not run for a TD.
- The Broncos have the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 110.2 yards per game.
- The Chargers are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (eight this year).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Texans, Jackson racked up 64 yards on 11 carries (averaging 5.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Jackson tacked on eight catches for 98 yards.
- During his last three games, Jackson has rushed for 185 yards (61.7 per game) on 33 carries with two touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 10 catches for 118 yards.
Jackson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Justin Jackson
53
14.4%
303
2
16
18.0%
5.7
Austin Ekeler
173
47.1%
789
10
40
44.9%
4.6
Justin Herbert
57
15.5%
299
3
20
22.5%
5.2
Joshua Kelley
33
9.0%
102
0
5
5.6%
3.1
