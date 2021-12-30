Publish date:
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson's 1,451 receiving yards (96.7 per game) pace all receivers on the Vikings. He's been targeted 149 times and has registered 97 receptions and nine touchdowns.
- So far this season, 27.4% of the 543 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
- Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 28.2% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Packers.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Against the Packers, Jefferson has averaged 73.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 16.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Jefferson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers once, and had multiple TDs in that game.
- The 234.3 yards per game the Packers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
- With 27 passing TDs allowed this season, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Rams, Jefferson reeled in eight passes for 116 yards while being targeted 12 times.
- During his last three games, Jefferson has caught 19 passes on 37 targets for 242 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 80.7 yards per game.
Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
149
27.4%
97
1451
9
20
28.2%
Adam Thielen
95
17.5%
67
726
10
13
18.3%
K.J. Osborn
73
13.4%
46
584
5
8
11.3%
Tyler Conklin
74
13.6%
54
540
3
16
22.5%
Powered By Data Skrive