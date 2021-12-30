Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

Justin Jefferson will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. NFC North opponents square off in Week 17 when Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings (7-8) play the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson's 1,451 receiving yards (96.7 per game) pace all receivers on the Vikings. He's been targeted 149 times and has registered 97 receptions and nine touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 27.4% of the 543 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
  • Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 28.2% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Against the Packers, Jefferson has averaged 73.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 16.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Jefferson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers once, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 234.3 yards per game the Packers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 27 passing TDs allowed this season, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Rams, Jefferson reeled in eight passes for 116 yards while being targeted 12 times.
  • During his last three games, Jefferson has caught 19 passes on 37 targets for 242 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 80.7 yards per game.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

149

27.4%

97

1451

9

20

28.2%

Adam Thielen

95

17.5%

67

726

10

13

18.3%

K.J. Osborn

73

13.4%

46

584

5

8

11.3%

Tyler Conklin

74

13.6%

54

540

3

16

22.5%

