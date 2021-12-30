Justin Jefferson will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. NFC North opponents square off in Week 17 when Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings (7-8) play the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson's 1,451 receiving yards (96.7 per game) pace all receivers on the Vikings. He's been targeted 149 times and has registered 97 receptions and nine touchdowns.

So far this season, 27.4% of the 543 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.

Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 28.2% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Against the Packers, Jefferson has averaged 73.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 16.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jefferson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers once, and had multiple TDs in that game.

The 234.3 yards per game the Packers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

With 27 passing TDs allowed this season, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Rams, Jefferson reeled in eight passes for 116 yards while being targeted 12 times.

During his last three games, Jefferson has caught 19 passes on 37 targets for 242 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 80.7 yards per game.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 149 27.4% 97 1451 9 20 28.2% Adam Thielen 95 17.5% 67 726 10 13 18.3% K.J. Osborn 73 13.4% 46 584 5 8 11.3% Tyler Conklin 74 13.6% 54 540 3 16 22.5%

