Publish date:
K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Osborn has 584 receiving yards on 46 receptions (73 targets), with five touchdowns, averaging 38.9 yards per game.
- Osborn has been the target of 73 of his team's 543 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.
- Osborn has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have thrown the ball in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Against the Packers, Osborn has averaged 6.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 40.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Osborn, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 234.3 passing yards the Packers yield per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Packers have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Osborn put together a 68-yard performance against the Rams last week on five catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.
- Osborn's 19 targets have resulted in 11 grabs for 172 yards (57.3 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.
Osborn's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
K.J. Osborn
73
13.4%
46
584
5
8
11.3%
Justin Jefferson
149
27.4%
97
1451
9
20
28.2%
Adam Thielen
95
17.5%
67
726
10
13
18.3%
Tyler Conklin
74
13.6%
54
540
3
16
22.5%
