K.J. Osborn has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. NFC North rivals play in Week 17 when Osborn and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) meet the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Osborn has 584 receiving yards on 46 receptions (73 targets), with five touchdowns, averaging 38.9 yards per game.

Osborn has been the target of 73 of his team's 543 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.

Osborn has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have thrown the ball in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Against the Packers, Osborn has averaged 6.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 40.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Osborn, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 234.3 passing yards the Packers yield per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Packers have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Osborn put together a 68-yard performance against the Rams last week on five catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.

Osborn's 19 targets have resulted in 11 grabs for 172 yards (57.3 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % K.J. Osborn 73 13.4% 46 584 5 8 11.3% Justin Jefferson 149 27.4% 97 1451 9 20 28.2% Adam Thielen 95 17.5% 67 726 10 13 18.3% Tyler Conklin 74 13.6% 54 540 3 16 22.5%

