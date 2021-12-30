Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

K.J. Osborn has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. NFC North rivals play in Week 17 when Osborn and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) meet the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Osborn has 584 receiving yards on 46 receptions (73 targets), with five touchdowns, averaging 38.9 yards per game.
  • Osborn has been the target of 73 of his team's 543 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.
  • Osborn has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have thrown the ball in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Against the Packers, Osborn has averaged 6.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 40.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Osborn, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 234.3 passing yards the Packers yield per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Packers have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Osborn put together a 68-yard performance against the Rams last week on five catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Osborn's 19 targets have resulted in 11 grabs for 172 yards (57.3 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

K.J. Osborn

73

13.4%

46

584

5

8

11.3%

Justin Jefferson

149

27.4%

97

1451

9

20

28.2%

Adam Thielen

95

17.5%

67

726

10

13

18.3%

Tyler Conklin

74

13.6%

54

540

3

16

22.5%

