There will be player prop bet markets available for Kadarius Toney ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Toney's New York Giants (4-11) and the Chicago Bears (5-10) square off in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Toney has caught 39 passes on 57 targets for 420 yards, averaging 28.0 yards per game.

Toney has been the target of 57 of his team's 551 passing attempts this season, or 10.3% of the target share.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Toney has been on the receiving end of 8.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while running the ball 39.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Chicago

The 223.3 yards per game the Bears are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bears defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Eagles, Toney was targeted nine times, picking up 28 yards on four receptions.

Toney has caught four passes on nine targets for 28 yards, averaging 9.3 yards over his last three outings.

Toney's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 57 10.3% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Kenny Golladay 70 12.7% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Evan Engram 66 12.0% 44 392 3 4 6.7% Sterling Shepard 53 9.6% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

