Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle

Author:

Before Kalif Raymond hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Raymond's Detroit Lions (2-12-1) and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) square off in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Raymond has also chipped in with 475 yards on 44 grabs and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 66 times and averages 31.7 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 12.6% of the 524 passes thrown by his team have gone Raymond's way.
  • Raymond has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 10.7% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions have run 58.0% passing plays and 42.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Raymond's matchup with the Seahawks.

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • The Seahawks have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 284.3 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Raymond caught three passes for 12 yards while being targeted five times.
  • Raymond has put up 63 yards over his last three games (21.0 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in nine passes on 13 targets.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kalif Raymond

66

12.6%

44

475

3

6

10.7%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

98

18.7%

74

692

3

11

19.6%

T.J. Hockenson

84

16.0%

61

583

4

9

16.1%

D'Andre Swift

70

13.4%

56

429

2

6

10.7%

Powered By Data Skrive