Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Raymond has also chipped in with 475 yards on 44 grabs and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 66 times and averages 31.7 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 12.6% of the 524 passes thrown by his team have gone Raymond's way.
- Raymond has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 10.7% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions have run 58.0% passing plays and 42.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- The Seahawks have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 284.3 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Raymond caught three passes for 12 yards while being targeted five times.
- Raymond has put up 63 yards over his last three games (21.0 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in nine passes on 13 targets.
Raymond's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kalif Raymond
66
12.6%
44
475
3
6
10.7%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
98
18.7%
74
692
3
11
19.6%
T.J. Hockenson
84
16.0%
61
583
4
9
16.1%
D'Andre Swift
70
13.4%
56
429
2
6
10.7%
