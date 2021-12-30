Before Kalif Raymond hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Raymond's Detroit Lions (2-12-1) and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) square off in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Raymond has also chipped in with 475 yards on 44 grabs and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 66 times and averages 31.7 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 12.6% of the 524 passes thrown by his team have gone Raymond's way.

Raymond has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 10.7% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have run 58.0% passing plays and 42.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Seattle

The Seahawks have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 284.3 yards per game through the air.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Raymond caught three passes for 12 yards while being targeted five times.

Raymond has put up 63 yards over his last three games (21.0 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in nine passes on 13 targets.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kalif Raymond 66 12.6% 44 475 3 6 10.7% Amon-Ra St. Brown 98 18.7% 74 692 3 11 19.6% T.J. Hockenson 84 16.0% 61 583 4 9 16.1% D'Andre Swift 70 13.4% 56 429 2 6 10.7%

