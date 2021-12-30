The Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) will try to keep their eight-game winning run going in a Week 17 battle with the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Kansas City's games this season have gone over 50.5 points eight of 15 times.

So far this season, 46.7% of Cincinnati's games (7/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 50.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 4.9 points above Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 8.5 points above the 42 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Chiefs and their opponents have scored an average of 52.5 points per game in 2021, 2.0 more than Sunday's total.

The 50.5 total in this game is 4.2 points above the 46.3 average total in Bengals games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

In Kansas City's 15 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Chiefs have been installed as favorites by a 5-point margin or more 10 times and are 5-5 ATS in those matchups.

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on eight of 15 set point totals (53.3%).

The Chiefs rack up 28.1 points per game, 6.5 more than the Bengals surrender per contest (21.6).

Kansas City is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.6 points.

The Chiefs rack up 396.1 yards per game, 51.2 more yards than the 344.9 the Bengals give up per outing.

Kansas City is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team amasses more than 344.9 yards.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times, six more than the Bengals' takeaways (19).

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has eight wins against the spread in 15 games this season.

This year, the Bengals won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 15 opportunities (46.7%).

This year the Bengals put up 6.9 more points per game (27.3) than the Chiefs give up (20.4).

Cincinnati is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team puts up more than 20.4 points.

The Bengals rack up 365.9 yards per game, just 3.7 more than the 362.2 the Chiefs give up.

In games that Cincinnati totals over 362.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Bengals have 21 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 28 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Cincinnati is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

At home, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 5-point underdogs or greater.

In five of eight home games this season, Cincinnati has gone over the total.

This season, Bengals home games average 47.2 points, 3.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).

Kansas City is 4-2 overall, and 4-2 against the spread, in away games.

The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1) away from home as 5-point favorites or more.

This season, in four of six road games Kansas City has hit the over.

Chiefs away games this season average 54.3 total points, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under (50.5).

