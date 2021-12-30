Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) will try to keep their eight-game winning run going in a Week 17 battle with the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City's games this season have gone over 50.5 points eight of 15 times.
  • So far this season, 46.7% of Cincinnati's games (7/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 50.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 4.9 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 8.5 points above the 42 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Chiefs and their opponents have scored an average of 52.5 points per game in 2021, 2.0 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 50.5 total in this game is 4.2 points above the 46.3 average total in Bengals games this season.
  • In Kansas City's 15 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Chiefs have been installed as favorites by a 5-point margin or more 10 times and are 5-5 ATS in those matchups.
  • Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on eight of 15 set point totals (53.3%).
  • The Chiefs rack up 28.1 points per game, 6.5 more than the Bengals surrender per contest (21.6).
  • Kansas City is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.6 points.
  • The Chiefs rack up 396.1 yards per game, 51.2 more yards than the 344.9 the Bengals give up per outing.
  • Kansas City is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team amasses more than 344.9 yards.
  • This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times, six more than the Bengals' takeaways (19).
  • Cincinnati has eight wins against the spread in 15 games this season.
  • This year, the Bengals won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5 points or more.
  • Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • This year the Bengals put up 6.9 more points per game (27.3) than the Chiefs give up (20.4).
  • Cincinnati is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team puts up more than 20.4 points.
  • The Bengals rack up 365.9 yards per game, just 3.7 more than the 362.2 the Chiefs give up.
  • In games that Cincinnati totals over 362.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Bengals have 21 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 28 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Cincinnati is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
  • At home, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 5-point underdogs or greater.
  • In five of eight home games this season, Cincinnati has gone over the total.
  • This season, Bengals home games average 47.2 points, 3.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).
  • Kansas City is 4-2 overall, and 4-2 against the spread, in away games.
  • The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1) away from home as 5-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in four of six road games Kansas City has hit the over.
  • Chiefs away games this season average 54.3 total points, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under (50.5).

