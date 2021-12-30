Publish date:
Kansas State vs. LSU Texas Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- LSU's games have gone over 48 points in seven of 11 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 53.4 points per game, 5.4 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 46.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 53 points per game in 2021, five more than Tuesday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 60.9 points, 12.9 more than the set total in this contest.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State is 6-5-1 against the spread this year.
- So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
- Kansas State's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Wildcats rack up 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 per outing the Tigers allow.
- Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.3 points.
- The Wildcats average just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3) than the Tigers allow per outing (372.2).
- In games that Kansas State piles up more than 372.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (13).
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- The Tigers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
- LSU's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This season the Tigers put up six more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats give up (21.1).
- LSU is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.1 points.
- The Tigers rack up 25.7 more yards per game (373.7) than the Wildcats give up (348).
- In games that LSU amasses over 348 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Tigers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|LSU
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
21.1
Avg. Points Allowed
25.3
355.3
Avg. Total Yards
373.7
348
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.2
14
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
13