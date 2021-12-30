The Kansas State Wildcats will play the LSU Tigers in the Texas Bowl.

Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48 points in seven of 12 games this season.

LSU's games have gone over 48 points in seven of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 53.4 points per game, 5.4 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 46.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 53 points per game in 2021, five more than Tuesday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 60.9 points, 12.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State is 6-5-1 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Kansas State's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Wildcats rack up 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 per outing the Tigers allow.

Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.3 points.

The Wildcats average just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3) than the Tigers allow per outing (372.2).

In games that Kansas State piles up more than 372.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (13).

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Tigers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

LSU's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

This season the Tigers put up six more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats give up (21.1).

LSU is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.1 points.

The Tigers rack up 25.7 more yards per game (373.7) than the Wildcats give up (348).

In games that LSU amasses over 348 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Tigers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats