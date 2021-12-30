Before Kareem Hunt hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC North foes meet in Week 17 when Hunt's Cleveland Browns (7-8) hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hunt has collected 386 yards (25.7 per game) on 78 attempts with five touchdowns.

He's also caught 22 passes for 174 yards (11.6 per game).

His team has run the ball 424 times this season, and he's handled 78 of those attempts (18.4%).

The Browns, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.9% of the time while running the football 48.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Against the Steelers, Hunt has averaged 34.9 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups, 4.4 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Hunt, in eight matchups versus the Steelers, has run for a TD once, including multiple scores in that game.

Conceding 142.7 rushing yards per game, the Steelers have the worst run defense in the league.

This season the Steelers have given up 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.

In his last three games, Hunt has taken two carries for 5 yards (1.7 per game).

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kareem Hunt 78 18.4% 386 5 15 19.2% 4.9 Nick Chubb 207 48.8% 1,143 8 35 44.9% 5.5 D'Ernest Johnson 70 16.5% 398 2 12 15.4% 5.7 Baker Mayfield 35 8.3% 118 1 3 3.8% 3.4

