Publish date:
Kareem Hunt Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds
Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hunt has collected 386 yards (25.7 per game) on 78 attempts with five touchdowns.
- He's also caught 22 passes for 174 yards (11.6 per game).
- His team has run the ball 424 times this season, and he's handled 78 of those attempts (18.4%).
- The Browns, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.9% of the time while running the football 48.1% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hunt's matchup with the Steelers.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Against the Steelers, Hunt has averaged 34.9 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups, 4.4 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Hunt, in eight matchups versus the Steelers, has run for a TD once, including multiple scores in that game.
- Conceding 142.7 rushing yards per game, the Steelers have the worst run defense in the league.
- This season the Steelers have given up 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.
- In his last three games, Hunt has taken two carries for 5 yards (1.7 per game).
Hunt's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Kareem Hunt
78
18.4%
386
5
15
19.2%
4.9
Nick Chubb
207
48.8%
1,143
8
35
44.9%
5.5
D'Ernest Johnson
70
16.5%
398
2
12
15.4%
5.7
Baker Mayfield
35
8.3%
118
1
3
3.8%
3.4
Powered By Data Skrive