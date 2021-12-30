Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Kareem Hunt Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Before Kareem Hunt hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC North foes meet in Week 17 when Hunt's Cleveland Browns (7-8) hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hunt has collected 386 yards (25.7 per game) on 78 attempts with five touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 22 passes for 174 yards (11.6 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 424 times this season, and he's handled 78 of those attempts (18.4%).
  • The Browns, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.9% of the time while running the football 48.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Against the Steelers, Hunt has averaged 34.9 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups, 4.4 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Hunt, in eight matchups versus the Steelers, has run for a TD once, including multiple scores in that game.
  • Conceding 142.7 rushing yards per game, the Steelers have the worst run defense in the league.
  • This season the Steelers have given up 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.
  • In his last three games, Hunt has taken two carries for 5 yards (1.7 per game).

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Kareem Hunt

78

18.4%

386

5

15

19.2%

4.9

Nick Chubb

207

48.8%

1,143

8

35

44.9%

5.5

D'Ernest Johnson

70

16.5%

398

2

12

15.4%

5.7

Baker Mayfield

35

8.3%

118

1

3

3.8%

3.4

