Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Allen has 96 catches (on 140 targets) and leads the Chargers with 1,042 receiving yards (69.5 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.
- Allen has been the target of 24.2% (140 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.
- Allen (20 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.5% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have thrown the football in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Allen has averaged 51.9 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Broncos, 22.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In nine matchups versus the Broncos, Allen has had a TD catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Allen's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
- The Broncos are allowing 226.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- The Broncos have given up 18 passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Allen put together a 35-yard performance against the Texans last week on four catches while being targeted six times.
- Allen's 10 grabs (on 16 targets) have netted him 113 yards (37.7 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.
Allen's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
140
24.2%
96
1042
5
20
22.5%
Mike Williams
108
18.7%
64
964
7
17
19.1%
Austin Ekeler
79
13.6%
62
558
7
15
16.9%
Jared Cook
75
13.0%
44
484
4
12
13.5%
