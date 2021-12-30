Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

Before Keenan Allen hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC West foes take the field in Week 17 when Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) meet the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Allen has 96 catches (on 140 targets) and leads the Chargers with 1,042 receiving yards (69.5 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.
  • Allen has been the target of 24.2% (140 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.
  • Allen (20 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.5% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have thrown the football in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • Allen has averaged 51.9 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Broncos, 22.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In nine matchups versus the Broncos, Allen has had a TD catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Allen's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
  • The Broncos are allowing 226.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Broncos have given up 18 passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Allen put together a 35-yard performance against the Texans last week on four catches while being targeted six times.
  • Allen's 10 grabs (on 16 targets) have netted him 113 yards (37.7 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

140

24.2%

96

1042

5

20

22.5%

Mike Williams

108

18.7%

64

964

7

17

19.1%

Austin Ekeler

79

13.6%

62

558

7

15

16.9%

Jared Cook

75

13.0%

44

484

4

12

13.5%

