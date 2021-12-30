Before Keenan Allen hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC West foes take the field in Week 17 when Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) meet the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Allen has 96 catches (on 140 targets) and leads the Chargers with 1,042 receiving yards (69.5 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.

Allen has been the target of 24.2% (140 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.

Allen (20 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.5% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have thrown the football in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Denver

Allen has averaged 51.9 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Broncos, 22.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In nine matchups versus the Broncos, Allen has had a TD catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

The Broncos are allowing 226.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos have given up 18 passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Allen put together a 35-yard performance against the Texans last week on four catches while being targeted six times.

Allen's 10 grabs (on 16 targets) have netted him 113 yards (37.7 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 140 24.2% 96 1042 5 20 22.5% Mike Williams 108 18.7% 64 964 7 17 19.1% Austin Ekeler 79 13.6% 62 558 7 15 16.9% Jared Cook 75 13.0% 44 484 4 12 13.5%

