There will be player prop bet markets available for Kendrick Bourne ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Bourne and the New England Patriots (9-6) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Bourne has 47 catches (on 60 targets) for 700 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 46.7 yards per game.

So far this season, 12.7% of the 471 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.

Bourne (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 6.1% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Bourne's 12 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Jaguars are 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Jaguars.

The Jaguars are giving up 242.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

With 20 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bills, Bourne was targeted four times and racked up two catches for 33 yards (16.5 yards per catch).

Over his last three games, Bourne's five receptions have turned into 77 yards (25.7 ypg). He's been targeted seven times.

Bourne's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 60 12.7% 47 700 5 4 6.1% Jakobi Meyers 110 23.4% 71 723 1 12 18.2% Hunter Henry 64 13.6% 42 480 9 17 25.8% Nelson Agholor 61 13.0% 36 450 3 6 9.1%

