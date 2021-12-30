Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Publish date:

Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Kendrick Bourne ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Bourne and the New England Patriots (9-6) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Bourne has 47 catches (on 60 targets) for 700 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 46.7 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 12.7% of the 471 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.
  • Bourne (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 6.1% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Bourne's 12 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Jaguars are 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Jaguars.
  • The Jaguars are giving up 242.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 20 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Bills, Bourne was targeted four times and racked up two catches for 33 yards (16.5 yards per catch).
  • Over his last three games, Bourne's five receptions have turned into 77 yards (25.7 ypg). He's been targeted seven times.

Bourne's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kendrick Bourne

60

12.7%

47

700

5

4

6.1%

Jakobi Meyers

110

23.4%

71

723

1

12

18.2%

Hunter Henry

64

13.6%

42

480

9

17

25.8%

Nelson Agholor

61

13.0%

36

450

3

6

9.1%

