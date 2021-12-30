Kenneth Gainwell will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gainwell and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 with the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Gainwell has rushed for 209 yards (13.9 per game) on 55 carries with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 29 passes for 244 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 55, or 11.4%, of his team's 483 rushing attempts this season.

The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Washington

In his one career matchup against the Football Team, Gainwell put up zero rushing yards, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Football Team.

The Football Team have the NFL's eighth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 104.2 yards per game.

Gainwell and the Eagles will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

Gainwell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Giants.

In his last three games, Gainwell has piled up 12 carries for 54 yards (18.0 per game) and one touchdown.

He's also averaged 13.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing six passes for 39 yards.

Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kenneth Gainwell 55 11.4% 209 4 8 8.5% 3.8 Miles Sanders 137 28.4% 754 0 20 21.3% 5.5 Jalen Hurts 132 27.3% 740 10 30 31.9% 5.6 Jordan Howard 75 15.5% 380 3 20 21.3% 5.1

