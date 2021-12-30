Publish date:
Kenneth Gainwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington
Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds
Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Gainwell has rushed for 209 yards (13.9 per game) on 55 carries with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 29 passes for 244 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 55, or 11.4%, of his team's 483 rushing attempts this season.
- The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Washington
- In his one career matchup against the Football Team, Gainwell put up zero rushing yards, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Football Team.
- The Football Team have the NFL's eighth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 104.2 yards per game.
- Gainwell and the Eagles will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).
Recent Performances
- Gainwell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Giants.
- In his last three games, Gainwell has piled up 12 carries for 54 yards (18.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- He's also averaged 13.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing six passes for 39 yards.
Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Kenneth Gainwell
55
11.4%
209
4
8
8.5%
3.8
Miles Sanders
137
28.4%
754
0
20
21.3%
5.5
Jalen Hurts
132
27.3%
740
10
30
31.9%
5.6
Jordan Howard
75
15.5%
380
3
20
21.3%
5.1
