Publish date:
Kenny Golladay Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago
Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds
Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Golladay's team-leading 499 receiving yards (33.3 per game) have come via 34 catches (70 targets).
- Golladay has been the target of 70 of his team's 551 passing attempts this season, or 12.7% of the target share.
- Golladay (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants have thrown the ball in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In his eight matchups against the Bears, Golladay's 58 receiving yards average is 13.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).
- Golladay, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- This week Golladay will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (223.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Bears have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Golladay put together a 22-yard performance against the Eagles last week on three catches while being targeted eight times.
- Golladay's eight catches have led to 90 yards (30.0 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 24 times.
Golladay's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kenny Golladay
70
12.7%
34
499
0
10
16.7%
Kadarius Toney
57
10.3%
39
420
0
5
8.3%
Evan Engram
66
12.0%
44
392
3
4
6.7%
Sterling Shepard
53
9.6%
36
366
1
9
15.0%
