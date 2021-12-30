Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Kenny Golladay for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Golladay's New York Giants (4-11) and the Chicago Bears (5-10) hit the field in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Golladay's team-leading 499 receiving yards (33.3 per game) have come via 34 catches (70 targets).

Golladay has been the target of 70 of his team's 551 passing attempts this season, or 12.7% of the target share.

Golladay (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have thrown the ball in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Golladay's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

In his eight matchups against the Bears, Golladay's 58 receiving yards average is 13.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).

Golladay, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

This week Golladay will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (223.3 yards allowed per game).

The Bears have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Golladay put together a 22-yard performance against the Eagles last week on three catches while being targeted eight times.

Golladay's eight catches have led to 90 yards (30.0 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 24 times.

Golladay's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kenny Golladay 70 12.7% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Kadarius Toney 57 10.3% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Evan Engram 66 12.0% 44 392 3 4 6.7% Sterling Shepard 53 9.6% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

Powered By Data Skrive