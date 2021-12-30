Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kenny Golladay Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Kenny Golladay for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Golladay's New York Giants (4-11) and the Chicago Bears (5-10) hit the field in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Golladay's team-leading 499 receiving yards (33.3 per game) have come via 34 catches (70 targets).
  • Golladay has been the target of 70 of his team's 551 passing attempts this season, or 12.7% of the target share.
  • Golladay (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants have thrown the ball in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Golladay's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In his eight matchups against the Bears, Golladay's 58 receiving yards average is 13.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).
  • Golladay, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • This week Golladay will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (223.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bears have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Golladay put together a 22-yard performance against the Eagles last week on three catches while being targeted eight times.
  • Golladay's eight catches have led to 90 yards (30.0 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 24 times.

Golladay's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kenny Golladay

70

12.7%

34

499

0

10

16.7%

Kadarius Toney

57

10.3%

39

420

0

5

8.3%

Evan Engram

66

12.0%

44

392

3

4

6.7%

Sterling Shepard

53

9.6%

36

366

1

9

15.0%

Powered By Data Skrive