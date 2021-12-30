Publish date:
Kentucky vs. Iowa Citrus Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in nine of 12 games this season.
- So far this season, 46.2% of Iowa's games (6/13) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 44.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.2, is 13.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 41.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.7 fewer than the 44 total in this contest.
- Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 52.9 points, a number 8.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 44 over/under in this game is one point above the 43 average total in Hawkeyes games this season.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- In Kentucky's 12 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games when favored by 3 points or more so far this season.
- Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- The Wildcats score 14.1 more points per game (33.3) than the Hawkeyes allow (19.2).
- Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.2 points.
- The Wildcats average 103.3 more yards per game (430.2) than the Hawkeyes give up per contest (326.9).
- Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team amasses over 326.9 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times this season, nine fewer than the Hawkeyes have forced (29).
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Hawkeyes have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Iowa has hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times over 13 games with a set point total).
- The Hawkeyes score just 1.8 more points per game (23.9) than the Wildcats give up (22.1).
- Iowa is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.1 points.
- The Hawkeyes rack up 39.6 fewer yards per game (297.5) than the Wildcats allow (337.1).
- When Iowa totals over 337.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Iowa
33.3
Avg. Points Scored
23.9
22.1
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
430.2
Avg. Total Yards
297.5
337.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
326.9
20
Giveaways
16
9
Takeaways
29