The Citrus Bowl will feature a matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in nine of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 46.2% of Iowa's games (6/13) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 44.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.2, is 13.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 41.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.7 fewer than the 44 total in this contest.

Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 52.9 points, a number 8.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 44 over/under in this game is one point above the 43 average total in Hawkeyes games this season.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

In Kentucky's 12 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games when favored by 3 points or more so far this season.

Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Wildcats score 14.1 more points per game (33.3) than the Hawkeyes allow (19.2).

Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.2 points.

The Wildcats average 103.3 more yards per game (430.2) than the Hawkeyes give up per contest (326.9).

Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team amasses over 326.9 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times this season, nine fewer than the Hawkeyes have forced (29).

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Hawkeyes have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Iowa has hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times over 13 games with a set point total).

The Hawkeyes score just 1.8 more points per game (23.9) than the Wildcats give up (22.1).

Iowa is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.1 points.

The Hawkeyes rack up 39.6 fewer yards per game (297.5) than the Wildcats allow (337.1).

When Iowa totals over 337.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats