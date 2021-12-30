Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

There will be player props available for Kirk Cousins ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 17 with the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Cousins has thrown for 3,971 yards (264.7 per game) while completing 358 of 539 passes (66.4%), with 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He also has 116 rushing yards on 28 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 7.7 yards per game.
  • The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.6% of the time while running the football 43.4% of the time.
  • Cousins has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 46.1% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cousins' matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In eight matchups against the Packers, Cousins averaged 281.8 passing yards per game, 18.3 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
  • Cousins threw a touchdown pass in all of those matchups against the Packers, with multiple TD passes in five games.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
  • The 234.3 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Packers have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Cousins put together a 315-yard performance against the Rams last week, completing 71.1% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
  • He also carried the ball four times for 17 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry on the ground.
  • Cousins has racked up 618 passing yards (206.0 per game) and has a 57% completion percentage this year (53-of-93) while throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.
  • He also has 41 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 13.7 yards per game.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

149

27.4%

97

1451

9

20

28.2%

Adam Thielen

95

17.5%

67

726

10

13

18.3%

K.J. Osborn

73

13.4%

46

584

5

8

11.3%

