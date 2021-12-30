Publish date:
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Cousins has thrown for 3,971 yards (264.7 per game) while completing 358 of 539 passes (66.4%), with 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- He also has 116 rushing yards on 28 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 7.7 yards per game.
- The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.6% of the time while running the football 43.4% of the time.
- Cousins has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 46.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In eight matchups against the Packers, Cousins averaged 281.8 passing yards per game, 18.3 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
- Cousins threw a touchdown pass in all of those matchups against the Packers, with multiple TD passes in five games.
- Note: Cousins' stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
- The 234.3 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Packers have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Cousins put together a 315-yard performance against the Rams last week, completing 71.1% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
- He also carried the ball four times for 17 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry on the ground.
- Cousins has racked up 618 passing yards (206.0 per game) and has a 57% completion percentage this year (53-of-93) while throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.
- He also has 41 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 13.7 yards per game.
Cousins' Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
149
27.4%
97
1451
9
20
28.2%
Adam Thielen
95
17.5%
67
726
10
13
18.3%
K.J. Osborn
73
13.4%
46
584
5
8
11.3%
