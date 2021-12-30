There will be player props available for Kirk Cousins ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 17 with the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Cousins has thrown for 3,971 yards (264.7 per game) while completing 358 of 539 passes (66.4%), with 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He also has 116 rushing yards on 28 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 7.7 yards per game.

The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.6% of the time while running the football 43.4% of the time.

Cousins has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 46.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In eight matchups against the Packers, Cousins averaged 281.8 passing yards per game, 18.3 yards above his over/under for Sunday.

Cousins threw a touchdown pass in all of those matchups against the Packers, with multiple TD passes in five games.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.

The 234.3 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Packers have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Cousins put together a 315-yard performance against the Rams last week, completing 71.1% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.

He also carried the ball four times for 17 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry on the ground.

Cousins has racked up 618 passing yards (206.0 per game) and has a 57% completion percentage this year (53-of-93) while throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.

He also has 41 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 13.7 yards per game.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 149 27.4% 97 1451 9 20 28.2% Adam Thielen 95 17.5% 67 726 10 13 18.3% K.J. Osborn 73 13.4% 46 584 5 8 11.3%

