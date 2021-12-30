Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kyle Pitts and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) take on the Buffalo Bills (9-6) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pitts' 949 receiving yards (63.3 per game) lead the Falcons. He has 64 catches on 101 targets with one touchdown.
  • Pitts has been the target of 19.5% (101 total) of his team's 517 passing attempts this season.
  • With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.0% of the time while running the football 41.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pitts' matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • This week Pitts will face the NFL's best pass defense (184.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bills have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Lions last week, Pitts was targeted six times and totaled 102 yards on six receptions.
  • Pitts has also contributed with 15 receptions for 240 yards over his last three outings. He's been targeted 19 times, producing 80.0 yards per game.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

101

19.5%

64

949

1

13

18.3%

Russell Gage

76

14.7%

54

594

3

8

11.3%

Cordarrelle Patterson

66

12.8%

49

523

5

12

16.9%

Olamide Zaccheaus

47

9.1%

26

351

3

8

11.3%

