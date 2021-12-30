In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kyle Pitts and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) take on the Buffalo Bills (9-6) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pitts' 949 receiving yards (63.3 per game) lead the Falcons. He has 64 catches on 101 targets with one touchdown.

Pitts has been the target of 19.5% (101 total) of his team's 517 passing attempts this season.

With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.0% of the time while running the football 41.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

This week Pitts will face the NFL's best pass defense (184.2 yards allowed per game).

The Bills have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Lions last week, Pitts was targeted six times and totaled 102 yards on six receptions.

Pitts has also contributed with 15 receptions for 240 yards over his last three outings. He's been targeted 19 times, producing 80.0 yards per game.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 101 19.5% 64 949 1 13 18.3% Russell Gage 76 14.7% 54 594 3 8 11.3% Cordarrelle Patterson 66 12.8% 49 523 5 12 16.9% Olamide Zaccheaus 47 9.1% 26 351 3 8 11.3%

