There will be player prop betting options available for Kyler Murray before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Murray's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) take on the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Murray leads Arizona with 3,284 passing yards (218.9 per game) and has a 69.1% completion percentage this year (279-of-404) while throwing 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 344 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 74 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The Cardinals have thrown the football in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Murray has attempted 58 of his 404 passes in the red zone, accounting for 36.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Murray had 188 passing yards in one matchup against the Cowboys, 81.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Murray threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Cowboys.

This week Murray will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.1 yards allowed per game).

The Cowboys' defense is sixth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Colts, Murray completed 62.8% of his passes for 245 yards, while tossing one touchdown.

Murray tacked on four carries for 74 yards, averaging 18.5 yards per carry in the running game.

Murray has put up 885 passing yards (295.0 ypg) on 82-of-133 with two touchdowns against three interceptions over his last three games.

He's tacked on 138 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 46.0 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 91 17.7% 69 860 5 8 11.6% A.J. Green 77 15.0% 47 751 3 14 20.3% Zach Ertz 93 - 60 638 5 16 -

