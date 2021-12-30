Publish date:
Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Murray leads Arizona with 3,284 passing yards (218.9 per game) and has a 69.1% completion percentage this year (279-of-404) while throwing 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 344 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 74 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- The Cardinals have thrown the football in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
- Murray has attempted 58 of his 404 passes in the red zone, accounting for 36.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Murray had 188 passing yards in one matchup against the Cowboys, 81.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Murray threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Cowboys.
- This week Murray will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Cowboys' defense is sixth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Colts, Murray completed 62.8% of his passes for 245 yards, while tossing one touchdown.
- Murray tacked on four carries for 74 yards, averaging 18.5 yards per carry in the running game.
- Murray has put up 885 passing yards (295.0 ypg) on 82-of-133 with two touchdowns against three interceptions over his last three games.
- He's tacked on 138 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 46.0 yards per game.
Murray's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
91
17.7%
69
860
5
8
11.6%
A.J. Green
77
15.0%
47
751
3
14
20.3%
Zach Ertz
93
-
60
638
5
16
-
