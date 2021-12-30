Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Kyler Murray before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Murray's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) take on the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Murray leads Arizona with 3,284 passing yards (218.9 per game) and has a 69.1% completion percentage this year (279-of-404) while throwing 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 344 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 74 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
  • The Cardinals have thrown the football in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Murray has attempted 58 of his 404 passes in the red zone, accounting for 36.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Murray had 188 passing yards in one matchup against the Cowboys, 81.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Murray threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Cowboys.
  • This week Murray will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cowboys' defense is sixth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Colts, Murray completed 62.8% of his passes for 245 yards, while tossing one touchdown.
  • Murray tacked on four carries for 74 yards, averaging 18.5 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Murray has put up 885 passing yards (295.0 ypg) on 82-of-133 with two touchdowns against three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's tacked on 138 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 46.0 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

91

17.7%

69

860

5

8

11.6%

A.J. Green

77

15.0%

47

751

3

14

20.3%

Zach Ertz

93

-

60

638

5

16

-

