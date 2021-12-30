Publish date:
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jackson has thrown for 2,882 yards (192.1 per game) while completing 64.4% of his passes (246-of-382), with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
- He also adds 767 rushing yards (51.1 ypg) on 133 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while running the ball 45.1% of the time.
- Jackson has attempted 47 of his 382 passes in the red zone, accounting for 37.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Jackson recorded 169 passing yards in one matchup against the Rams, 52.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Rams.
- The Rams have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 262.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Rams have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.
- In his last three outings, Jackson has thrown for 17 yards (5.7 per game) while completing 4 of 4 passes (100%), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Jackson's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
132
24.1%
93
1187
9
19
27.5%
Marquise Brown
130
23.8%
85
953
6
14
20.3%
Rashod Bateman
54
9.9%
37
435
1
5
7.2%
