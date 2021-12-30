In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Lamar Jackson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) take on the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson has thrown for 2,882 yards (192.1 per game) while completing 64.4% of his passes (246-of-382), with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He also adds 767 rushing yards (51.1 ypg) on 133 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while running the ball 45.1% of the time.

Jackson has attempted 47 of his 382 passes in the red zone, accounting for 37.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Jackson recorded 169 passing yards in one matchup against the Rams, 52.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Rams.

The Rams have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 262.6 yards per game through the air.

The Rams have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.

In his last three outings, Jackson has thrown for 17 yards (5.7 per game) while completing 4 of 4 passes (100%), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 132 24.1% 93 1187 9 19 27.5% Marquise Brown 130 23.8% 85 953 6 14 20.3% Rashod Bateman 54 9.9% 37 435 1 5 7.2%

