Before Laquon Treadwell hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Treadwell's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) take the field in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Treadwell has put together 24 passes for 323 yards this season. He has been targeted 40 times, and puts up 21.5 yards per game.

So far this season, 7.3% of the 545 passes thrown by his team have gone Treadwell's way.

Treadwell (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 7.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New England

Against the Patriots, Treadwell racked up 13 receiving yards in lone career matchup, 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Patriots.

The Patriots are allowing 209.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots' defense is fourth in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Treadwell put together a 54-yard performance against the Jets last week on four catches while being targeted five times.

Treadwell's 14 receptions (20 targets) have netted him 179 yards (59.7 ypg) over his last three outings.

Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laquon Treadwell 40 7.3% 24 323 0 3 7.0% Marvin Jones Jr. 106 19.4% 64 698 3 14 32.6% Laviska Shenault Jr. 90 16.5% 56 544 0 6 14.0% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

