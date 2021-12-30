Skip to main content
Laquon Treadwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

Author:

Before Laquon Treadwell hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Treadwell's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) take the field in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Treadwell has put together 24 passes for 323 yards this season. He has been targeted 40 times, and puts up 21.5 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 7.3% of the 545 passes thrown by his team have gone Treadwell's way.
  • Treadwell (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 7.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New England

  • Against the Patriots, Treadwell racked up 13 receiving yards in lone career matchup, 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Patriots.
  • The Patriots are allowing 209.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Patriots' defense is fourth in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Treadwell put together a 54-yard performance against the Jets last week on four catches while being targeted five times.
  • Treadwell's 14 receptions (20 targets) have netted him 179 yards (59.7 ypg) over his last three outings.

Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laquon Treadwell

40

7.3%

24

323

0

3

7.0%

Marvin Jones Jr.

106

19.4%

64

698

3

14

32.6%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

90

16.5%

56

544

0

6

14.0%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

