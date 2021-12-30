Latavius Murray will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Murray and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Latavius Murray Prop Bet Odds

Latavius Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Murray has 320 yards on 92 carries (21.3 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.

He also averages 5.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 10 passes for 75 yards.

He has received 92 of his team's 449 carries this season (20.5%).

The Ravens have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Rams, Murray has averaged 34.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 4.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Murray, in three matchups against the Rams, has run for a TD once, including multiple scores in that game.

Note: Murray's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams give up 96.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.

This season the Rams are ranked 26th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (17).

Recent Performances

Murray put together a 12-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bengals, carrying the ball five times.

Murray added one catch for 12 yards.

Over his last three games, Murray has rushed for 61 yards (20.3 per game) on 13 carries with one touchdown.

Murray's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Latavius Murray 92 20.5% 320 5 15 26.3% 3.5 Lamar Jackson 133 29.6% 767 2 16 28.1% 5.8 Devonta Freeman 114 25.4% 479 5 13 22.8% 4.2 Ty'Son Williams 34 7.6% 181 1 4 7.0% 5.3

