December 30, 2021
Latavius Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Latavius Murray will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Murray and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Latavius Murray Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Murray has 320 yards on 92 carries (21.3 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.
  • He also averages 5.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 10 passes for 75 yards.
  • He has received 92 of his team's 449 carries this season (20.5%).
  • The Ravens have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Rams, Murray has averaged 34.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 4.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Murray, in three matchups against the Rams, has run for a TD once, including multiple scores in that game.
  • Note: Murray's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The Rams give up 96.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Rams are ranked 26th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (17).

Recent Performances

  • Murray put together a 12-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bengals, carrying the ball five times.
  • Murray added one catch for 12 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Murray has rushed for 61 yards (20.3 per game) on 13 carries with one touchdown.

Murray's Baltimore Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Latavius Murray

92

20.5%

320

5

15

26.3%

3.5

Lamar Jackson

133

29.6%

767

2

16

28.1%

5.8

Devonta Freeman

114

25.4%

479

5

13

22.8%

4.2

Ty'Son Williams

34

7.6%

181

1

4

7.0%

5.3

