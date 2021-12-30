Publish date:
Latavius Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles
Latavius Murray Prop Bet Odds
Latavius Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Murray has 320 yards on 92 carries (21.3 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.
- He also averages 5.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 10 passes for 75 yards.
- He has received 92 of his team's 449 carries this season (20.5%).
- The Ravens have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Rams, Murray has averaged 34.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 4.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Murray, in three matchups against the Rams, has run for a TD once, including multiple scores in that game.
- Note: Murray's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The Rams give up 96.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Rams are ranked 26th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (17).
Recent Performances
- Murray put together a 12-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bengals, carrying the ball five times.
- Murray added one catch for 12 yards.
- Over his last three games, Murray has rushed for 61 yards (20.3 per game) on 13 carries with one touchdown.
Murray's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Latavius Murray
92
20.5%
320
5
15
26.3%
3.5
Lamar Jackson
133
29.6%
767
2
16
28.1%
5.8
Devonta Freeman
114
25.4%
479
5
13
22.8%
4.2
Ty'Son Williams
34
7.6%
181
1
4
7.0%
5.3
