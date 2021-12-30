AFC West foes will clash in NFL Week 17 action when the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) face the Denver Broncos (7-8).

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in 10 of 15 games this season.

Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in four of 15 games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 1.6 points lower than the two team's combined 47.1 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 44.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Chargers games this season is 49.7, 4.2 points more than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.

The 44.0 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has played 15 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Chargers have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total eight times in 15 opportunities (53.3%).

The Chargers put up 9.9 more points per game (27.2) than the Broncos surrender (17.3).

Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall this season when the team records more than 17.3 points.

The Chargers collect 69.3 more yards per game (390.2) than the Broncos give up per outing (320.9).

When Los Angeles amasses more than 320.9 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 8-5 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over one more time (20 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has seven wins against the spread in 15 games this year.

This season, the Broncos have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Denver's games this year have hit the over on three of 15 set point totals (20%).

This season the Broncos put up 7.5 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Chargers surrender (27.4).

Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 27.4 points.

The Broncos average 34.8 fewer yards per game (329.0) than the Chargers allow (363.8).

In games that Denver amasses over 363.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 16 times, four fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (20).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Los Angeles is 4-4 overall and 3-5 against the spread.

At home, as 6.5-point favorites or more, the Chargers have one win ATS (1-1).

Los Angeles has hit the over in five of eight games at home this season.

This season, Chargers home games average 50.4 points, 4.9 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

Denver is 3-4 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, away from home.

In seven road games this year, Denver has hit the over once.

This season, Broncos away games average 43.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).

