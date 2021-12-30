Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC West foes will clash in NFL Week 17 action when the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) face the Denver Broncos (7-8).

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in four of 15 games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 1.6 points lower than the two team's combined 47.1 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 44.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Chargers games this season is 49.7, 4.2 points more than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.
  • The 44.0 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Los Angeles has played 15 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Chargers have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total eight times in 15 opportunities (53.3%).
  • The Chargers put up 9.9 more points per game (27.2) than the Broncos surrender (17.3).
  • Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall this season when the team records more than 17.3 points.
  • The Chargers collect 69.3 more yards per game (390.2) than the Broncos give up per outing (320.9).
  • When Los Angeles amasses more than 320.9 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 8-5 overall.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over one more time (20 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (19) this season.
  • Denver has seven wins against the spread in 15 games this year.
  • This season, the Broncos have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
  • Denver's games this year have hit the over on three of 15 set point totals (20%).
  • This season the Broncos put up 7.5 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Chargers surrender (27.4).
  • Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 27.4 points.
  • The Broncos average 34.8 fewer yards per game (329.0) than the Chargers allow (363.8).
  • In games that Denver amasses over 363.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Broncos have turned the ball over 16 times, four fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (20).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Los Angeles is 4-4 overall and 3-5 against the spread.
  • At home, as 6.5-point favorites or more, the Chargers have one win ATS (1-1).
  • Los Angeles has hit the over in five of eight games at home this season.
  • This season, Chargers home games average 50.4 points, 4.9 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).
  • Denver is 3-4 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, away from home.
  • In seven road games this year, Denver has hit the over once.
  • This season, Broncos away games average 43.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).

