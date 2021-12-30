Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Rams (11-4) will aim to extend their four-game winning run in a Week 17 clash against the Baltimore Ravens (8-7).

Odds for Rams vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in 10 of 15 games (66.7%) this season.
  • In 46.7% of Baltimore's games this season (7/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.4, is 4.9 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 45.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.1 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2021, 3.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Ravens have averaged a total of 46.9 points, 0.4 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 8-7-0 this year.
  • So far this season, the Rams have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more 10 times and are 4-6 ATS in those matchups.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total eight times in 15 opportunities (53.3%).
  • The Rams put up 4.0 more points per game (27.7) than the Ravens surrender (23.7).
  • Los Angeles is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.7 points.
  • The Rams collect 379.1 yards per game, just 13.0 more than the 366.1 the Ravens give up per contest.
  • Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team piles up over 366.1 yards.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over 18 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (11).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Ravens.
  • Baltimore has seven wins against the spread in 15 games this year.
  • The Ravens have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Baltimore's games this season have hit the over on eight of 15 set point totals (53.3%).
  • This year the Ravens average just 2.0 more points per game (23.7) than the Rams surrender (21.7).
  • When Baltimore scores more than 21.7 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Ravens rack up 382.1 yards per game, 43.0 more yards than the 339.1 the Rams allow.
  • Baltimore is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team churns out more than 339.1 yards.
  • The Ravens have 21 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Baltimore is 5-2 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • The Ravens are winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • Baltimore has hit the over in five of seven games at home this season.
  • The average point total in Ravens home games this season is 48.7 points, 2.2 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).
  • Los Angeles is 6-2 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, away from home.
  • The Rams have one win ATS (1-3) as 3.5-point favorites or more on the road.
  • This season, in five of eight away games Los Angeles has gone over the total.
  • Rams away games this season average 49.3 total points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

