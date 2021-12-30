The Los Angeles Rams (11-4) will aim to extend their four-game winning run in a Week 17 clash against the Baltimore Ravens (8-7).

Odds for Rams vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in 10 of 15 games (66.7%) this season.

In 46.7% of Baltimore's games this season (7/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.4, is 4.9 points more than Sunday's over/under.

The 45.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.1 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2021, 3.4 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Ravens have averaged a total of 46.9 points, 0.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Rams stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 8-7-0 this year.

So far this season, the Rams have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more 10 times and are 4-6 ATS in those matchups.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total eight times in 15 opportunities (53.3%).

The Rams put up 4.0 more points per game (27.7) than the Ravens surrender (23.7).

Los Angeles is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.7 points.

The Rams collect 379.1 yards per game, just 13.0 more than the 366.1 the Ravens give up per contest.

Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team piles up over 366.1 yards.

The Rams have turned the ball over 18 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (11).

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has seven wins against the spread in 15 games this year.

The Ravens have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

Baltimore's games this season have hit the over on eight of 15 set point totals (53.3%).

This year the Ravens average just 2.0 more points per game (23.7) than the Rams surrender (21.7).

When Baltimore scores more than 21.7 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Ravens rack up 382.1 yards per game, 43.0 more yards than the 339.1 the Rams allow.

Baltimore is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team churns out more than 339.1 yards.

The Ravens have 21 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Baltimore is 5-2 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point underdogs or greater at home.

Baltimore has hit the over in five of seven games at home this season.

The average point total in Ravens home games this season is 48.7 points, 2.2 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

Los Angeles is 6-2 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, away from home.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-3) as 3.5-point favorites or more on the road.

This season, in five of eight away games Los Angeles has gone over the total.

Rams away games this season average 49.3 total points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

