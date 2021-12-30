Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Mac Jones before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Jones' New England Patriots (9-6) square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has thrown for 3,313 yards (220.9 ypg) on 310-of-461 passing with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.
  • He also has 113 rushing yards on 39 carries, averaging 7.5 yards per game.
  • The Patriots, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while running the football 47.5% of the time.
  • Jones has thrown 65 passes in the red zone this season, 44.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • The Jaguars are conceding 242.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jaguars have conceded 20 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bills, Jones went 14-for-32 (43.8 percent) for 145 yards and two interceptions.
  • He also carried the ball six times for 33 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry on the ground.
  • Jones has racked up 463 passing yards (154.3 per game) and has a 52.5% completion percentage this year (42-of-80) while throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.
  • He has added 42 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 14.0 yards per game.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

110

23.4%

71

723

1

12

18.2%

Kendrick Bourne

60

12.7%

47

700

5

4

6.1%

Hunter Henry

64

13.6%

42

480

9

17

25.8%

