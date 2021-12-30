There will be player prop bet markets available for Mac Jones before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Jones' New England Patriots (9-6) square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has thrown for 3,313 yards (220.9 ypg) on 310-of-461 passing with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.

He also has 113 rushing yards on 39 carries, averaging 7.5 yards per game.

The Patriots, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while running the football 47.5% of the time.

Jones has thrown 65 passes in the red zone this season, 44.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

The Jaguars are conceding 242.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

The Jaguars have conceded 20 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bills, Jones went 14-for-32 (43.8 percent) for 145 yards and two interceptions.

He also carried the ball six times for 33 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry on the ground.

Jones has racked up 463 passing yards (154.3 per game) and has a 52.5% completion percentage this year (42-of-80) while throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.

He has added 42 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 14.0 yards per game.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 110 23.4% 71 723 1 12 18.2% Kendrick Bourne 60 12.7% 47 700 5 4 6.1% Hunter Henry 64 13.6% 42 480 9 17 25.8%

