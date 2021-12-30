Publish date:
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has thrown for 3,313 yards (220.9 ypg) on 310-of-461 passing with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.
- He also has 113 rushing yards on 39 carries, averaging 7.5 yards per game.
- The Patriots, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while running the football 47.5% of the time.
- Jones has thrown 65 passes in the red zone this season, 44.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- The Jaguars are conceding 242.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jaguars have conceded 20 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bills, Jones went 14-for-32 (43.8 percent) for 145 yards and two interceptions.
- He also carried the ball six times for 33 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry on the ground.
- Jones has racked up 463 passing yards (154.3 per game) and has a 52.5% completion percentage this year (42-of-80) while throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.
- He has added 42 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 14.0 yards per game.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
110
23.4%
71
723
1
12
18.2%
Kendrick Bourne
60
12.7%
47
700
5
4
6.1%
Hunter Henry
64
13.6%
42
480
9
17
25.8%
