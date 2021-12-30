Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mark Andrews, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Andrews' Baltimore Ravens (8-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) take the field in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Andrews has reeled in 93 balls, with a team-high 1,187 receiving yards plus nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 132 times, and is averaging 79.1 yards per game.
  • Andrews has been the target of 132 of his team's 547 passing attempts this season, or 24.1% of the target share.
  • Andrews (19 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.5% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while running the ball 45.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Andrews' 45 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Rams are 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Andrews did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Rams.
  • This week Andrews will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (262.6 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Bengals, Andrews was targeted 10 times and racked up eight catches for 125 yards (15.6 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Andrews has put up 125.3 yards per game with four touchdowns, reeling in 29 passes on 34 targets.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

132

24.1%

93

1187

9

19

27.5%

Marquise Brown

130

23.8%

85

953

6

14

20.3%

Rashod Bateman

54

9.9%

37

435

1

5

7.2%

Sammy Watkins

48

8.8%

27

394

1

4

5.8%

