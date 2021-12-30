Publish date:
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Andrews has reeled in 93 balls, with a team-high 1,187 receiving yards plus nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 132 times, and is averaging 79.1 yards per game.
- Andrews has been the target of 132 of his team's 547 passing attempts this season, or 24.1% of the target share.
- Andrews (19 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.5% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while running the ball 45.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Andrews' 45 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Rams are 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Andrews did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Rams.
- This week Andrews will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (262.6 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Bengals, Andrews was targeted 10 times and racked up eight catches for 125 yards (15.6 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Andrews has put up 125.3 yards per game with four touchdowns, reeling in 29 passes on 34 targets.
Andrews' Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
132
24.1%
93
1187
9
19
27.5%
Marquise Brown
130
23.8%
85
953
6
14
20.3%
Rashod Bateman
54
9.9%
37
435
1
5
7.2%
Sammy Watkins
48
8.8%
27
394
1
4
5.8%
