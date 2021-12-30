Bookmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mark Andrews, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Andrews' Baltimore Ravens (8-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) take the field in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Andrews has reeled in 93 balls, with a team-high 1,187 receiving yards plus nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 132 times, and is averaging 79.1 yards per game.

Andrews has been the target of 132 of his team's 547 passing attempts this season, or 24.1% of the target share.

Andrews (19 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.5% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while running the ball 45.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Andrews' 45 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Rams are 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Andrews did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Rams.

This week Andrews will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (262.6 yards allowed per game).

At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bengals, Andrews was targeted 10 times and racked up eight catches for 125 yards (15.6 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Andrews has put up 125.3 yards per game with four touchdowns, reeling in 29 passes on 34 targets.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 132 24.1% 93 1187 9 19 27.5% Marquise Brown 130 23.8% 85 953 6 14 20.3% Rashod Bateman 54 9.9% 37 435 1 5 7.2% Sammy Watkins 48 8.8% 27 394 1 4 5.8%

