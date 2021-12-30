Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mark Ingram II, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 17 when Ingram and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) play the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ingram has rushed for 554 yards on 160 carries (34.6 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also added 27 catches for 162 yards (10.1 per game).

The Saints have thrown the football in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Carolina

In his eight career matchups against them, Ingram has averaged 44.2 rushing yards against the Panthers, 12.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ingram has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Panthers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Ingram's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Panthers are 21st in the league, giving up 118.5 yards per game.

Ingram and the Saints will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Ingram racked up 17 yards on four carries (averaging 4.2 yards per carry).

Over his last three games, Ingram has piled up 13 carries for 27 yards (9.0 per game).

Ingram's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mark Ingram II 160 - 554 2 23 - 3.5 Alvin Kamara 197 45.2% 720 4 30 46.9% 3.7 Taysom Hill 53 12.2% 311 5 13 20.3% 5.9 Jameis Winston 32 7.3% 166 1 4 6.2% 5.2

