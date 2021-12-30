Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Mark Ingram II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina

Author:

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mark Ingram II, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 17 when Ingram and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) play the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ingram has rushed for 554 yards on 160 carries (34.6 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also added 27 catches for 162 yards (10.1 per game).
  • The Saints have thrown the football in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • In his eight career matchups against them, Ingram has averaged 44.2 rushing yards against the Panthers, 12.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ingram has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Panthers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Ingram's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Panthers are 21st in the league, giving up 118.5 yards per game.
  • Ingram and the Saints will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Ingram racked up 17 yards on four carries (averaging 4.2 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three games, Ingram has piled up 13 carries for 27 yards (9.0 per game).

Ingram's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mark Ingram II

160

-

554

2

23

-

3.5

Alvin Kamara

197

45.2%

720

4

30

46.9%

3.7

Taysom Hill

53

12.2%

311

5

13

20.3%

5.9

Jameis Winston

32

7.3%

166

1

4

6.2%

5.2

