December 30, 2021
Publish date:

Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Marquez Callaway ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South rivals take the field in Week 17 when Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Callaway has 40 catches (73 targets) and a team-high 601 receiving yards (40.1 ypg) plus six touchdowns.
  • Callaway has been the target of 16.2% (73 total) of his team's 452 passing attempts this season.
  • Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.7% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • In his three matchups against the Panthers, Callaway's 44.7 receiving yards average is 7.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).
  • Callaway has not caught a touchdown pass against the Panthers.
  • The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 200.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Panthers have surrendered 22 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Callaway put together a 46-yard performance against the Dolphins last week on four catches while being targeted five times.
  • Over his last three outings, Callaway has collected 192 yards on 12 receptions, averaging 64.0 yards per game, on 18 targets.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

73

16.2%

40

601

6

7

12.7%

Deonte Harris

53

11.7%

31

523

3

4

7.3%

Alvin Kamara

59

13.1%

40

355

4

10

18.2%

Tre'Quan Smith

43

9.5%

27

301

2

5

9.1%

