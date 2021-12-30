Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Marquez Callaway ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South rivals take the field in Week 17 when Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Callaway has 40 catches (73 targets) and a team-high 601 receiving yards (40.1 ypg) plus six touchdowns.

Callaway has been the target of 16.2% (73 total) of his team's 452 passing attempts this season.

Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.7% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Carolina

In his three matchups against the Panthers, Callaway's 44.7 receiving yards average is 7.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).

Callaway has not caught a touchdown pass against the Panthers.

The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 200.7 yards per game through the air.

The Panthers have surrendered 22 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Callaway put together a 46-yard performance against the Dolphins last week on four catches while being targeted five times.

Over his last three outings, Callaway has collected 192 yards on 12 receptions, averaging 64.0 yards per game, on 18 targets.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 73 16.2% 40 601 6 7 12.7% Deonte Harris 53 11.7% 31 523 3 4 7.3% Alvin Kamara 59 13.1% 40 355 4 10 18.2% Tre'Quan Smith 43 9.5% 27 301 2 5 9.1%

