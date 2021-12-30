Publish date:
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Callaway has 40 catches (73 targets) and a team-high 601 receiving yards (40.1 ypg) plus six touchdowns.
- Callaway has been the target of 16.2% (73 total) of his team's 452 passing attempts this season.
- Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.7% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- In his three matchups against the Panthers, Callaway's 44.7 receiving yards average is 7.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).
- Callaway has not caught a touchdown pass against the Panthers.
- The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 200.7 yards per game through the air.
- The Panthers have surrendered 22 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Callaway put together a 46-yard performance against the Dolphins last week on four catches while being targeted five times.
- Over his last three outings, Callaway has collected 192 yards on 12 receptions, averaging 64.0 yards per game, on 18 targets.
Callaway's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
73
16.2%
40
601
6
7
12.7%
Deonte Harris
53
11.7%
31
523
3
4
7.3%
Alvin Kamara
59
13.1%
40
355
4
10
18.2%
Tre'Quan Smith
43
9.5%
27
301
2
5
9.1%
Powered By Data Skrive