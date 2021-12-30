Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Marquise Brown, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Brown's Baltimore Ravens (8-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) meet in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown's 85 receptions (on 130 targets) have led to 953 receiving yards (63.5 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • Brown has been the target of 130 of his team's 547 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.
  • Brown (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Brown racked up 42 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Rams, 42.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Brown caught multiple touchdowns in that matchup against the Rams.
  • This week Brown will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (262.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, giving up 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Brown reeled in five passes for 44 yards while being targeted nine times.
  • Over his last three outings, Brown has totaled 128 yards on 20 catches, averaging 42.7 yards per game on 31 targets.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

130

23.8%

85

953

6

14

20.3%

Mark Andrews

132

24.1%

93

1187

9

19

27.5%

Rashod Bateman

54

9.9%

37

435

1

5

7.2%

Sammy Watkins

48

8.8%

27

394

1

4

5.8%

