Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Marquise Brown, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Brown's Baltimore Ravens (8-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) meet in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown's 85 receptions (on 130 targets) have led to 953 receiving yards (63.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

Brown has been the target of 130 of his team's 547 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.

Brown (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Brown racked up 42 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Rams, 42.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brown caught multiple touchdowns in that matchup against the Rams.

This week Brown will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (262.6 yards allowed per game).

The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, giving up 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Brown reeled in five passes for 44 yards while being targeted nine times.

Over his last three outings, Brown has totaled 128 yards on 20 catches, averaging 42.7 yards per game on 31 targets.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 130 23.8% 85 953 6 14 20.3% Mark Andrews 132 24.1% 93 1187 9 19 27.5% Rashod Bateman 54 9.9% 37 435 1 5 7.2% Sammy Watkins 48 8.8% 27 394 1 4 5.8%

