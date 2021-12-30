Publish date:
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown's 85 receptions (on 130 targets) have led to 953 receiving yards (63.5 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Brown has been the target of 130 of his team's 547 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.
- Brown (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Brown racked up 42 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Rams, 42.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Brown caught multiple touchdowns in that matchup against the Rams.
- This week Brown will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (262.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, giving up 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Brown reeled in five passes for 44 yards while being targeted nine times.
- Over his last three outings, Brown has totaled 128 yards on 20 catches, averaging 42.7 yards per game on 31 targets.
Brown's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
130
23.8%
85
953
6
14
20.3%
Mark Andrews
132
24.1%
93
1187
9
19
27.5%
Rashod Bateman
54
9.9%
37
435
1
5
7.2%
Sammy Watkins
48
8.8%
27
394
1
4
5.8%
