December 30, 2021
Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

Before Marvin Jones Jr. hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) square off in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has 64 catches (106 targets) and a team-high 698 receiving yards (46.5 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
  • Jones has been the target of 19.4% (106 total) of his team's 545 passing attempts this season.
  • With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Jones has been on the receiving end of 32.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have called a pass in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New England

  • Jones racked up 69 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Patriots, 25.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Patriots.
  • Note: Jones' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • The 209.0 passing yards the Patriots allow per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Jones put together a 74-yard performance against the Jets last week on eight catches while being targeted 13 times.
  • Jones has 16 catches on 24 targets for 158 yards during his last three games, averaging 52.7 yards per game.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

106

19.4%

64

698

3

14

32.6%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

90

16.5%

56

544

0

6

14.0%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

Laquon Treadwell

40

7.3%

24

323

0

3

7.0%

