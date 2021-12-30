Before Marvin Jones Jr. hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) square off in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has 64 catches (106 targets) and a team-high 698 receiving yards (46.5 ypg) plus three touchdowns.

Jones has been the target of 19.4% (106 total) of his team's 545 passing attempts this season.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Jones has been on the receiving end of 32.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have called a pass in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New England

Jones racked up 69 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Patriots, 25.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Patriots.

Note: Jones' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The 209.0 passing yards the Patriots allow per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Jones put together a 74-yard performance against the Jets last week on eight catches while being targeted 13 times.

Jones has 16 catches on 24 targets for 158 yards during his last three games, averaging 52.7 yards per game.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 106 19.4% 64 698 3 14 32.6% Laviska Shenault Jr. 90 16.5% 56 544 0 6 14.0% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 - Laquon Treadwell 40 7.3% 24 323 0 3 7.0%

