Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ryan has passed for 3,555 yards while completing 67.9% of his throws (342-of-504), with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (237.0 yards per game).
- He's also carried the ball 37 times for 73 yards and one touchdown, averaging 4.9 yards per game.
- The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.0% of the time while running the football 41.0% of the time.
- Ryan has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 55.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In one matchup against the Bills, Ryan had 242 passing yards, 21.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bills.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
- This week Ryan will face the NFL's best pass defense (184.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Bills have allowed 11 passing TDs this year (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Lions, Ryan went 18-for-24 (75.0 percent) for 215 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Ryan has thrown for 641 yards (213.7 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes (56-of-84), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
101
19.5%
64
949
1
13
18.3%
Russell Gage
76
14.7%
54
594
3
8
11.3%
Cordarrelle Patterson
66
12.8%
49
523
5
12
16.9%
