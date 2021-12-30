Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Author:

Matt Ryan will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) play the Buffalo Bills (9-6) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ryan has passed for 3,555 yards while completing 67.9% of his throws (342-of-504), with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (237.0 yards per game).
  • He's also carried the ball 37 times for 73 yards and one touchdown, averaging 4.9 yards per game.
  • The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.0% of the time while running the football 41.0% of the time.
  • Ryan has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 55.9% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ryan's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In one matchup against the Bills, Ryan had 242 passing yards, 21.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bills.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • This week Ryan will face the NFL's best pass defense (184.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bills have allowed 11 passing TDs this year (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Lions, Ryan went 18-for-24 (75.0 percent) for 215 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Ryan has thrown for 641 yards (213.7 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes (56-of-84), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

101

19.5%

64

949

1

13

18.3%

Russell Gage

76

14.7%

54

594

3

8

11.3%

Cordarrelle Patterson

66

12.8%

49

523

5

12

16.9%

Powered By Data Skrive