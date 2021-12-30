Matt Ryan will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) play the Buffalo Bills (9-6) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ryan has passed for 3,555 yards while completing 67.9% of his throws (342-of-504), with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (237.0 yards per game).

He's also carried the ball 37 times for 73 yards and one touchdown, averaging 4.9 yards per game.

The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.0% of the time while running the football 41.0% of the time.

Ryan has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 55.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ryan's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In one matchup against the Bills, Ryan had 242 passing yards, 21.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bills.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

This week Ryan will face the NFL's best pass defense (184.2 yards allowed per game).

The Bills have allowed 11 passing TDs this year (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Lions, Ryan went 18-for-24 (75.0 percent) for 215 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

In his last three games, Ryan has thrown for 641 yards (213.7 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes (56-of-84), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 101 19.5% 64 949 1 13 18.3% Russell Gage 76 14.7% 54 594 3 8 11.3% Cordarrelle Patterson 66 12.8% 49 523 5 12 16.9%

Powered By Data Skrive