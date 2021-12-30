Bookmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Matthew Stafford ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has thrown for 4,339 yards (289.3 ypg), completing 66.9% of his passes and tossing 36 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 44 rushing yards on 31 carries, averaging 2.9 yards per game.

The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.

Stafford accounts for 59.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 102 of his 534 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Stafford recorded 292 passing yards in one matchup against the Ravens, 13.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Ravens.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.

The Ravens are giving up 295.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Ravens have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Stafford put together a 197-yard performance against the Vikings last week, completing 56.8% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with three interceptions.

In his last three games, Stafford has thrown for 728 yards (242.7 per game) while completing 67.7% of his passes (65-of-96), with six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 177 32.8% 132 1734 14 34 33.0% Van Jefferson 81 15.0% 44 708 6 15 14.6% Robert Woods 69 12.8% 45 556 4 16 15.5%

