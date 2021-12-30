Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Bookmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Matthew Stafford ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford has thrown for 4,339 yards (289.3 ypg), completing 66.9% of his passes and tossing 36 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 44 rushing yards on 31 carries, averaging 2.9 yards per game.
  • The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.
  • Stafford accounts for 59.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 102 of his 534 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Stafford recorded 292 passing yards in one matchup against the Ravens, 13.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Ravens.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
  • The Ravens are giving up 295.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • The Ravens have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Stafford put together a 197-yard performance against the Vikings last week, completing 56.8% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with three interceptions.
  • In his last three games, Stafford has thrown for 728 yards (242.7 per game) while completing 67.7% of his passes (65-of-96), with six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

177

32.8%

132

1734

14

34

33.0%

Van Jefferson

81

15.0%

44

708

6

15

14.6%

Robert Woods

69

12.8%

45

556

4

16

15.5%

