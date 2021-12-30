Publish date:
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford has thrown for 4,339 yards (289.3 ypg), completing 66.9% of his passes and tossing 36 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions this season.
- He has tacked on 44 rushing yards on 31 carries, averaging 2.9 yards per game.
- The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.
- Stafford accounts for 59.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 102 of his 534 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Ravens.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Stafford recorded 292 passing yards in one matchup against the Ravens, 13.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Ravens.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
- The Ravens are giving up 295.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Ravens have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Stafford put together a 197-yard performance against the Vikings last week, completing 56.8% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with three interceptions.
- In his last three games, Stafford has thrown for 728 yards (242.7 per game) while completing 67.7% of his passes (65-of-96), with six touchdowns and four interceptions.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
177
32.8%
132
1734
14
34
33.0%
Van Jefferson
81
15.0%
44
708
6
15
14.6%
Robert Woods
69
12.8%
45
556
4
16
15.5%
Powered By Data Skrive