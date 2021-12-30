There will be player prop bet markets available for Melvin Gordon III before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West opponents square off in Week 17 when Gordon's Denver Broncos (7-8) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gordon has run for 765 yards on 181 carries (51.0 ypg), with seven touchdowns.

He's also caught 24 passes for 178 yards (11.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 400 times this season, and he's handled 181 of those attempts (45.2%).

The Broncos have called a pass in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gordon's matchup with the Chargers.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Gordon has averaged 62.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 6.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three games against the Chargers Gordon has not run for a touchdown.

Note: Gordon's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Chargers are 29th in the league, conceding 140.3 yards per game.

The Chargers have allowed 21 rushing touchdowns, 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Raiders, Gordon rushed for -4 yards on seven carries.

Over his last three games, Gordon has run for 160 yards on 46 carries (53.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.

Gordon's Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Melvin Gordon III 181 45.2% 765 7 34 47.9% 4.2 Javonte Williams 177 44.2% 827 4 23 32.4% 4.7 Teddy Bridgewater 30 7.5% 106 2 10 14.1% 3.5 Mike Boone 4 1.0% 35 0 0 0.0% 8.8

Powered By Data Skrive