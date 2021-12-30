Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Melvin Gordon III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Melvin Gordon III before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West opponents square off in Week 17 when Gordon's Denver Broncos (7-8) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gordon has run for 765 yards on 181 carries (51.0 ypg), with seven touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 24 passes for 178 yards (11.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 400 times this season, and he's handled 181 of those attempts (45.2%).
  • The Broncos have called a pass in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Chargers, Gordon has averaged 62.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 6.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three games against the Chargers Gordon has not run for a touchdown.
  • Note: Gordon's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Chargers are 29th in the league, conceding 140.3 yards per game.
  • The Chargers have allowed 21 rushing touchdowns, 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Raiders, Gordon rushed for -4 yards on seven carries.
  • Over his last three games, Gordon has run for 160 yards on 46 carries (53.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.

Gordon's Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Melvin Gordon III

181

45.2%

765

7

34

47.9%

4.2

Javonte Williams

177

44.2%

827

4

23

32.4%

4.7

Teddy Bridgewater

30

7.5%

106

2

10

14.1%

3.5

Mike Boone

4

1.0%

35

0

0

0.0%

8.8

