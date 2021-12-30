The Sun Bowl will see the Miami Hurricanes play the Washington State Cougars.

Odds for Miami vs. Washington State

Miami Stats and Trends

In Miami's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

Miami has eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Hurricanes put up 9.8 more points per game (34.1) than the Cougars give up (24.3).

Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.3 points.

The Hurricanes average 69.9 more yards per game (448.8) than the Cougars give up per contest (378.9).

In games that Miami picks up more than 378.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Hurricanes have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 27 takeaways .

Washington State Stats and Trends

In Washington State's 12 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

Washington State's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Cougars average 28.4 points per game, comparable to the 28.4 the Hurricanes surrender.

When Washington State scores more than 28.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cougars rack up only 1.1 more yards per game (390.7) than the Hurricanes give up per contest (389.6).

In games that Washington State churns out more than 389.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over five more times (16 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Season Stats